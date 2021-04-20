New Apple TV 4K announced during Apple Spring Loaded event The next generation of Apple TV was unveiled during Tuesday's Apple Spring Loaded event.

Tuesday's Spring Loaded Apple Event continued with the next generation of Apple TV. Apple TV's next incarnation will be the Apple TV 4K. The sixth-generation Apple TV will feature the A12 Bionic chip, along with several new features.

The Apple TV 4K will include support for Dolby Vision and HDR high frame rate. The A12 Bionic chip will also mean that the new Apple TV will be able to fully run all games from Apple Arcade. On top of that, videos taken on the iPhone 12 Pro can be viewed in full 4K resolution on the new Apple TV 4K.

One of the most interesting new features will allow iPhone 12 owners to use a feature called Color Balance to automatically adjust the color and resolution settings on their Apple TV 4K. The way Color Balance works is that the Apple TV will use the light sensor on a user's iPhone to compare the user's TV settings to industry standards. The iPhone is then used to automatically compensate its output. The other intriguing addition to this latest Apple TV model is an all-new Siri remote, featuring a new design and new clickpad controls with five-way navigation.

The Apple TV 4K will be available for $179 for the 32GB version and $199 for the 64GB version. Pre-orders will be available on April 30 and the full product will release during the month of May. We have plenty more on today's Spring Loaded event, so be sure to keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.