Mac Studio & Studio Display announced at Apple Peek Performance event Exciting news for potential Mac users.

Tuesday's Apple Event continued with more on the future of Mac, specifically the Mac studio display. Mac Studio and Studio Display are aiming for the design-focused user, one that will run better than a Mac mini, but slightly lower than the Mac Pro line.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display will both run on the new M1 Ultra processor, revealed earlier during the event. The most interesting element of the Mac Studio is its compact form factor. At 7.7 inches wide/deep and 3.7 inches tall, the Mac Studio features an SDXC slot, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and an SD card slot on the front with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-A slots, an HDMI slot, and a headphone jack on the back. The Mac Studio will also work with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. As small as it is, it can support up to four Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV.

Meanwhile, the aluminum Studio Display comes in at 27 inches with a 5K Retina display resolution. It will feature an ultra-wide 12-megapixel webcam for video calls, as well as three integrated USB-C ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 96W charging port. Its A13 chip will allow for integration with a range of current Apple products, whether it's a Mac Pro, an iPad Air, or a range of Mac accessories. It's also looking to be an audio powerhouse, sporting a three microphone array and a six-speaker array, which can be outputted to a Dolby Atmos setup. Mounting options and a nano-texture glass add-on are also available.

The Mac Studio running on M1 Max will sell for $1,999 USD, while the higher-end model that runs on the new M1 Ultra hotness will sell for $3,999. Meanwhile, the Studio Display will sell for $1,599 USD. Both will be available on March 18.