Watch the March 2022 Peek Performance Apple Special Event here

Here's where you can watch the latest Apple Special Event.
Donovan Erskine
Apple Events are can’t-miss livestreams for any tech enthusiast, or anyone vaguely curious about the company’s endeavor. Here, CEO Tim Cook and friends discuss the latest developments at Apple, usually revealing several new iterations of its products and services. The Peek Performance Apple Special Event will be taking place soon, and you can watch it right here.

Apple’s Peek Performance Special Event will take place today, March 8, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel, which you can watch using the video embed above. Apple will also broadcast the event on its website, where it will be posted as a VOD following its conclusion.

As for what we can expect to see from the event, Apple is keeping those details under wraps until it hits the stage. That said, these Apple Special Events typically last between 1-2 hours. Products like the iPad Mini, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, and AppleTV are all rumored to make an appearance during the event. Apple typically has some surprises up its sleeves as well.

The next Apple Special Event will be going down soon. If you won’t be able to watch live, we’ll have any news out of the broadcast over on the Apple topic page here on Shacknews.

