Steam's 2021 Year in Review includes 4.3 million years of play time Valve has released an in-depth recap of Steam's performance over the past year.

Though we’re well into 2022 at this point, companies are still reflected on how their business performed over the previous calendar and financial year. Steam creator Valve is no different, and the company has just released the Steam 2021 Year in Review, a report that breaks down the PC platforms analytics for the past year.

The Steam 2021 Year in Review was posted to the platform’s website earlier today. It’s here that Valve goes in detail on how users interacted with Steam in 2021. Last year, Steam saw 132 million monthly active players, as well as 69 million daily active players. Steam saw a peak of 27.4 million concurrent players. Valve also shared that players spent 27 percent more on Steam and 21 percent more time playing games than in 2020.

One of the more mind-boggling stats found in Steam’s 2021 Year in Review is the fact that players spent a total of 38 billion hours playing games on the platform, which equates to 4.3 million years worth of time. Valve also cited the addition of some previously console-exclusive video games to Steam as a big growth driver.

It’s also worth pointing out that 2021 saw the addition of some beloved formerly-console-exclusive games from our friends at Sony and Microsoft. There are no bad years to be a PC gamer, but 2021 was an especially good one. From Days Gone to Forza Horizon 5, players on PC got to enjoy an incredible lineup from some of the best first-party console studios on the planet. That explosion of fresh content is a testament to the open, competitive nature of the PC ecosystem, where players have the broadest choice of what hardware to play on, what stores and services to use, and which games to play.

2021 was a huge year for Steam, and Valve will surely look to improve upon those numbers in 2022. With Steam Decks starting to roll out to buyers, it’ll be interesting to see if that has any major implications for the platform’s performance.