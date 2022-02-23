New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 23, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Quite a simple constraint in today's sudoku, but one that is quite clever!

Elden Ring review

Elden Ring rules.

Seagulls are great

Look at this bird with its smooth moves.

You want to talk about King of the Hill?

I've got a jar full of coins.

I didn't realize this was Iron Man

I thought it was a flayed person.

The perfect Swiss cheese

This is inspiration for all emoticons.

Image quality is important

Especially when at the cinema.

Let's hear the music battle

Or they can combine forces for something awesome.

Elden Ring is almost here

Are you excited?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Check out my twisty boy!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola