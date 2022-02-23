Evening Reading - February 23, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Quite a simple constraint in today's sudoku, but one that is quite clever!

Elden Ring review

Elden Ring rules.

Seagulls are great

give em the ol roozle doozle pic.twitter.com/sKawbeSKSt — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 23, 2022

Look at this bird with its smooth moves.

You want to talk about King of the Hill?

I've got a jar full of coins.

I didn't realize this was Iron Man

I thought it was a flayed person.

The perfect Swiss cheese

Maybe the most Swiss looking piece of Swiss I’ve ever cut pic.twitter.com/WNhF3n1084 — Big 🧀 (@cheese_pilled) February 16, 2022

This is inspiration for all emoticons.

Image quality is important

Dear @event_cinemas. My husband, a big nerd, says that your projector in Cinema 1 @ George St is not tuned correctly and there was chromatic aberration visible on the edges of objects in the image. Please correct so I don't have to listen to him complain about it. — Stephanie Bendixsen (@hexsteph) February 17, 2022

Especially when at the cinema.

Let's hear the music battle

these two would have the craziest beef pic.twitter.com/QC9n8hWNcy — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) February 16, 2022

Or they can combine forces for something awesome.

Elden Ring is almost here

I am 500 hours into Elden Ring. my wife and children have left me. I have not slept or eaten for several weeks. I only know I exist through flickering shadows cast upon this cave wall. And yet I've just barely scratched the surface of this game. — the empath gamer (@Papapishu) February 23, 2022

Are you excited?

