Evening Reading - February 23, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku
Quite a simple constraint in today's sudoku, but one that is quite clever!
Elden Ring review
Elden Ring rules.
Seagulls are great
give em the ol roozle doozle pic.twitter.com/sKawbeSKSt— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 23, 2022
Look at this bird with its smooth moves.
You want to talk about King of the Hill?
February 22, 2022
I've got a jar full of coins.
I didn't realize this was Iron Man
Physics fun pic.twitter.com/WBgXmXgxn6— Science Club (@scienceClub01) February 20, 2022
I thought it was a flayed person.
The perfect Swiss cheese
Maybe the most Swiss looking piece of Swiss I’ve ever cut pic.twitter.com/WNhF3n1084— Big 🧀 (@cheese_pilled) February 16, 2022
This is inspiration for all emoticons.
Image quality is important
Dear @event_cinemas. My husband, a big nerd, says that your projector in Cinema 1 @ George St is not tuned correctly and there was chromatic aberration visible on the edges of objects in the image. Please correct so I don't have to listen to him complain about it.— Stephanie Bendixsen (@hexsteph) February 17, 2022
Especially when at the cinema.
Let's hear the music battle
these two would have the craziest beef pic.twitter.com/QC9n8hWNcy— hannah strong (@thethirdhan) February 16, 2022
Or they can combine forces for something awesome.
Elden Ring is almost here
I am 500 hours into Elden Ring. my wife and children have left me. I have not slept or eaten for several weeks. I only know I exist through flickering shadows cast upon this cave wall. And yet I've just barely scratched the surface of this game.— the empath gamer (@Papapishu) February 23, 2022
Are you excited?
