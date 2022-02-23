Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection Humble Bundle celebrates 20 years of strategy Celebrate the legacy of one of the most influential names in strategy gaming with Humble Bundle's latest collection.

Creator Sid Meier may be known to younger generations as the guy who assembled the Civilization series. While that's not inaccurate, he's been a part of gaming for more than two decades and has put out many games with his name on it. Those who are interested in a Sid Meier anthology may want to check out the latest from Humble Bundle, which has pieced together the Sid Meier Ultimate Collection.

The Sid Meier Ultimate Collection brings together over 20 years of titles from the gaming luminary himself. Pay $1 for Sid Meier's Covert Action, Sid Meier's Colonization, and Sid Meier's Ace Patrol. Pay $7 or more to also receive Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Starships, and Sid Meier's Civilization 3 Complete. Those who pay $9 or more can receive all of the aforementioned items along with Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, and Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - The Collection. Lastly, paying $15 or more will pack in Sid Meier's Civilization 6 and a chunk of its DLC and expansions: Gathering Storm, Rise and Fall, the Vikings Scenario Pack, the Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack, the Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, the Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack, the Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack, the Khmer & Indonesia Double Civilization & Scenario Pack, and a $15 coupon for the New Frontier Pass.

Games like these and many others are precisely why Shacknews was happy to induct Sid Meier into the first class of the Shacknews Hall of Fame. His extensive resume speaks for itself, whether it's his acclaimed Civilization series, his flight sims, or anything else that bears his name. His influence on strategy games is undeniable and it's fun to see Humble Bundle celebrate his legacy with this massive, though remarkably incomplete, collection.

Proceeds from purchases of the Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection will benefit the Trees, Water & People charity, which dedicates its resources towards conservation and natural resource management. The Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection Humble Bundle will remain available until March 9. All games activate on Steam.