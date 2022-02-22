New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Elden Ring PC & console release times

Check out the Elden Ring release time for PC and console so you know when to set your alarm.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The release of Elden Ring is tantalizingly close. It’s so close now that Bandai Namco has released a handy infographic revealing the exact Elden Ring release times for each timezone around the world. Whether you’re in North America down in New Zealand or playing from Africa or Japan, here is the exact unlock time for Elden Ring on console and PC.

Elden Ring release times – PC & Console

Elden Ring has two different release times for both console and PC players. For the most part, PC players are able to access the game a little earlier than their console brethren. The following image was shared via Bandai Namco ahead of the Elden Ring’s February 25 release date.

elden ring release times pc console

To make this information a bit easier to digest, here’s a table that shows each timezone and the release date and time of the PC and console version. For some reason, once you pass the halfway point in the image, the PC releases after the console version.

Elden Ring release times
Timezone PC Console
PT Feb 24 - 3:00 PM Feb 24 - 9:00 PM 
CT Feb 24 - 5:00 PM Feb 24 - 11:00 PM 
ET Feb 24 - 6:00 PM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
COT Feb 24 - 6:00 PM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
BRT Feb 24 - 8:00 PM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
GMT Feb 24 - 11:00 PM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
CET Feb 25 - 12:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
EET Feb 25 - 01:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
SAST Feb 25 - 01:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
MSK Feb 25 - 02:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
AST Feb 25 - 02:00 AM Feb 25 - 02:00 AM 
GST Feb 25 - 03:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
UTC+7 Feb 25 - 06:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
UTC+8 Feb 25 - 07:00 AM  Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
KST Feb 25 - 08:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
JST Feb 25 - 08:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
AEDT Feb 25 - 10:00 AM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 
NZDT Feb 25 - 12:00 PM Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time 

If you haven’t already, make sure you pre-load Elden Ring on your console of choice. Players on Xbox can pre-load now, while PC and PlayStation players can do so 48 hours prior to release. Pre-loading will ensure you’re ready to go when Elden Ring’s release time ticks around. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Elden Ring page for more information about FromSoftware’s latest game.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola