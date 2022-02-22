Evening Reading - February 22, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles another brilliant puzzle by Phistomefel.
Let's talk about jousting
This bloke's perspective on jousting and cavalry scenes in movies is great!
Baby lion practices hunting
Tiger cub sneaks up on its mom.🐅😅 pic.twitter.com/kn7YsZsMpC— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 16, 2022
So cute!
This is the spooky body-swap I like to see
February 17, 2022
Kitty Cthulhu.
It's still good
When you ask me how I'm doing and I say "I'm functioning" this is what I mean pic.twitter.com/lzflqv8tLq— Melissa Capriglione @ Basil and Oregano!! (@mcapriglioneart) February 17, 2022
"I'm fine."
The best armor set?
elite pic.twitter.com/w5dG9GlyBX— MenasLG (@MenasLG) February 17, 2022
It might be. Long live Oscar.
Dark Souls 3 was magical
February 17, 2022
Being back in Anor Londo was great.
Elden Ring is almost here
February 17, 2022
Are you hyped?
A small nod to Bloodborne
No way... Bloodborne reference? pic.twitter.com/bsp4gTeBPP— Rehvion (@rehvion) February 17, 2022
Lots of places have these sorts of references.
It'll be here soon
souls guy who keeps sleeping to time warp to elden ring release day— Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) February 18, 2022
Only a few more sleeps?
