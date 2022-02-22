Evening Reading - February 22, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another brilliant puzzle by Phistomefel.

Let's talk about jousting

This bloke's perspective on jousting and cavalry scenes in movies is great!

Baby lion practices hunting

Tiger cub sneaks up on its mom.🐅😅 pic.twitter.com/kn7YsZsMpC — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) February 16, 2022

So cute!

This is the spooky body-swap I like to see

pic.twitter.com/bBn3X57qga — memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) February 17, 2022

Kitty Cthulhu.

It's still good

When you ask me how I'm doing and I say "I'm functioning" this is what I mean pic.twitter.com/lzflqv8tLq — Melissa Capriglione @ Basil and Oregano!! (@mcapriglioneart) February 17, 2022

"I'm fine."

The best armor set?

It might be. Long live Oscar.

Dark Souls 3 was magical

Being back in Anor Londo was great.

Elden Ring is almost here

Are you hyped?

A small nod to Bloodborne

Lots of places have these sorts of references.

It'll be here soon

souls guy who keeps sleeping to time warp to elden ring release day — Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) February 18, 2022

Only a few more sleeps?

