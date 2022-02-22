New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 22, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another brilliant puzzle by Phistomefel.

Let's talk about jousting

This bloke's perspective on jousting and cavalry scenes in movies is great!

Baby lion practices hunting

So cute!

This is the spooky body-swap I like to see

Kitty Cthulhu.

It's still good

"I'm fine."

The best armor set?

It might be. Long live Oscar.

Dark Souls 3 was magical

Being back in Anor Londo was great.

Elden Ring is almost here

Are you hyped?

A small nod to Bloodborne

Lots of places have these sorts of references.

It'll be here soon

Only a few more sleeps?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler 

