Dead by Daylight devs might be working on a dating sim spinoff Hooked on you.

The idea of a Dead by Daylight dating simulator seems far-fetched, but information recently uncovered by a user on Reddit suggests the developers at Behaviour Interactive could be working on just that.

As reported by GamesRadar, Reddit user LongJonSilver appears to have uncovered a trademark for a game called Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Simulator.

The screenshot of the trademark, registered by Behaviour Interactive with the official US Patent and Trademark Office, doesn’t elaborate on what the game might consist of.

However, it does appear legitimate and seems to be tied to a survey Behaviour Interactive shared last year which inquired about genres and themes players would like to see Dead by Daylight tackle.

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 multiplayer horror game in which the player assigned the Killer role has to hunt down four Survivors.

One of those theme options, as you might have guessed already, was for a dating sim. In a Reddit thread shared by GamesRadar, a screenshot of this survey was shared by user Soul1e which shows up to three combinations of genre and theme.

Based on Behaviour Interactive registering a trademark for a dating sim, that option must have been the winner. Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t see other types of Dead by Daylight games, nor does it definitively mean we’ll see the release of a dating sim.

Until the game is officially announced by Behaviour Interactive, it’s worth taking the news with a grain of salt. It’ll be interesting if Behaviour Interactive does decide to publicly announce a Dead by Daylight dating sim as it’s such a dramatically different concept from what Dead by Daylight currently is.

It’s an exciting game and one that’s fun to play, though not one you’d expect to see turned into a dating simulator. It sounds like instead of putting people on hooks, you’ll be hooking up… in a good way, hopefully.

If you haven’t played the game and want to check it out, Dead by Daylight is available on a multitude of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Stadia. In case you missed it, our very own TJ Denzer recently streamed the game for Valentine’s Day and it’s well worth a watch!