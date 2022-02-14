ShackStream: Indie-licious Valentine's Day Dead by Daylight giveaway The Trickster is getting dreamier this Valentine's Day with the God of Love skin and you can win a code for it as we play on Indie-licious today!

Of all the psychos, maniacs, ghosts, ghouls, and slayers in Dead by Daylight, Ji-Woon Hak, otherwise known as The Trickster, is likely the biggest heartthrob. A K-pop star turned egomaniacal killer, he’s already been terrorizing survivors already, but for Valentine’s Day, he’s got a special skin to really capture hearts even as he’s carving them out. What’s more, you might have a chance to get that skin if you check it out as we play Dead by Daylight on a special Indie-licious giveaway today!

Dead by Daylight needs little introduction. We love it here at Shacknews with all of the content it has continued to receive over years, even earning our Most Improved Game of 2021 Shacknews Award last year. On this Valentine’s Day, Behaviour Interactive offered us several codes to offer to lucky viewers. Get ahold of one of these codes and you’ll be able to unlock the ultra rare God of Love skin for The Trickster killer.

Tune into today’s special episode of Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we play Dead by Daylight for a chance at one of these codes. You can also watch below.

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day and whether you have a special someone or not, Dead by Daylight’s Trickster is sure to keep you warm until your blood runs cold. Tune in for a chance at the God of Love on our special Valentine’s episode of Indie-licious!