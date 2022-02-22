New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Trump's Truth Social free app tops App Store just days after launch

Trump Media & Technology Group's Truth Social app is the number one free app on Apple's App Store, in case you were wondering if we are in the darkest timeline.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Former president Donald Trump has been awfully quiet on social media over the past year, largely due to the bans he received for inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection attempt. That hasn't stopped team Trump, and they have launched the Trump Steaks of social media platforms, Truth Social. The platform officially launched just this Sunday, and it currently sits at the top of App Store.

Trump
Trump's Truth Social app resembles his former favorite app Twitter.

The app has yet to launch on Android, but the reception on iOS has Trump supporters feeling pretty good. Trump Technology and Media Group parent company Digital World Acquisition Corp is bucking today's trend in the stock market, with DWAC shares jumping over 10% this morning in reaction to Truth Social's launch.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group parent company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) jumped over 10% this morning in response to Truth Social's launch on App Store.
Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group parent company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) jumped over 10% this morning in response to Truth Social's launch on App Store.

Truth Social would not exist if it weren't for Trump being banned from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Just last year when the app was in beta, trolls squatted on a lot of Trump-related account names. They posted some amusing things involved pigs and whatnot, but it appears that the database had been wiped ahead of Truth Social's launch. Making matters even worse, the app broke the rules of Mastadon's FOSS license when the beta shipped last year. It remains to be seen just how much of a dumpster fire Truth Social will turn into over the next few weeks, but the bar has been set pretty high by other decentralized Internet cesspools like 4chan and 8chan. 

At the very least, enough of Trump's biggest supporters are flocking to Truth Social this week to propel the app to the number one free app spot on Apple's App Store. Are you signing up for Truth Social? Let us know your username in the comments section. Or not.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola