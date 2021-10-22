Trump's Truth Social network is already a dumpster fire The former President's attempt at launching his own social network is going just about as you would have expected.

The internet shared a collective laugh when it was announced that former United States President Donald Trump would be launching his own social media. Titled “Truth Social,” the social media platform was conceived as a way for Trump to get back at big tech. However, it seems that the platform is already riddled with issues ahead of its launch, including legal action that may lead to its termination.

Truth Social has not yet hit its public release, but mounting issues may prevent that from ever happening. According to the SFC (Software Freedom Conservancy), Truth Social copied code from Mastodon, a decentralized social network. The developers of Truth Social did so without adhering to the rules set in place by the code’s creator and may have their access to that license revoked if the violation isn’t remedied in the next 30 days.

To comply with this important FOSS license, Trump's Group needs to immediately make that Corresponding Source available to all who used the site today while it was live. If they fail to do this within 30 days, their rights and permissions in the software are automatically and permanently terminated. That's how AGPLv3's cure provision works — no exceptions — even if you're a real estate mogul, reality television star, or even a former POTUS.

Donald Trump stated himself that Truth Social would serve as a way to "stand up to the tyranny of big tech." Trump was banned from Twitter back in January of last year, following the riots at the US Capitol. He was also banned from Facebook and Instagram, but only temporarily. Trump often accused these platforms of censorship and silencing right-winged voices.

Other reports state that a beta of Truth Social had to be shut down as a result of trolls storming the platform. If there are any future updates on the (potentially) upcoming social media platform, we’ll let you know about it here on Shacknews.