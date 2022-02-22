Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update 1.2.0 patch notes hit clone glitch Nintendo may not be able to solve the clone problem, but it can at least stop people from spreading them online.

The mainline Pokemon games have had their share of fun glitches over the years, dating all the way back to Generation 1. While Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl didn't have anything on the level of MissingNo, the Switch remakes did have a similar glitch pop up. Of course, a lot has changed in the series' 25 year history and through the magic of patches (the 1.2.0 one, specifically), Nintendo has been able to bring the latest cloning glitch under control.

Here are the full 1.2.0 patch notes for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's latest update, courtesy of the Nintendo website:

Union Room functions have been expanded. The maximum number of players you can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each other your Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.

Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added. Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets. In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication.

Pokémon Trading and Battles Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.

Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

Nintendo is rolling with "unintended methods or illicit modification" as the official phrasing. While cloning glitches appear to come and go repeatedly, this at least keeps the clones from branching out into the competitive space.

Other items of note in this update include the increase in players in the Union Room, which allows players to show off some more of their wares. Those more interested in battling can now implement custom rulesets, allowing friends to engage with their own series of house rules.

We loved Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl here at Shacknews, so much so that it won our Best Remake of 2021 award. It won't be the last time we'll be hearing from the Pokemon franchise around GOTY time, because there's a lot of positive buzz around Pokemon Legends: Arceus.