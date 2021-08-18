Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl add character customization & more features A new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reveals new features coming to the game.

During the latest Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company shared updates on a number of different games. This included Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the upcoming remakes of the Generation 4 games. We got another look at gameplay, as well as the recreation of popular locations from the Sinnoh region. The Pokemon Company also revealed some new features that would be coming to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, such as character outfit customization and Pokemon Hideaways.

A new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl was shown during the August Pokemon Presents, and revealed more of what exactly we’ll be doing when we embark on another journey through the Sinnoh region this November. This time around, players will have the option of customizing their character with a variety of outfits. This a change from the static look that the protagonist had in the original Diamond and Pearl games.

Secret Bases are also set to make a return in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Once again, players can create bases in underground caverns, and then personalize them with furniture and other cosmetic items. Through Secret Bases, players will be able to access Pokemon Hideaways. These dungeon-like areas are a brand new addition and will be filled with Pokemon to battle and catch. The Pokemon that appear in these hideaways will be determined by what statues players place inside their base.

Another returning feature in the Generation 4 remakes is Pokemon Contests. Now with some added minigames, Pokemon Contests will be a much more involved process. We see players participating in a rhythm game and selecting moves to perform in front of a crowd. Lastly, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow players to walk around in the overworld with any of their Pokemon following at their side.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will closely follow the original games, but the latest trailer reveals some brand new features and mechanics being added as well. The games are set to launch on November 19, 2021.