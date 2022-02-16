New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 16, 2022

Let's wrap up Hump Day with a new edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

You've heard of Poundtown...

I'd love to meet the head of Poundland.

The next step in Disney communities

Imagine a Warden with big stupid Mickey Mouse ears.

What kind of gamer are you?

It doesn't matter, all gaming platforms are valid :)

The Kirby Symbiote

So that's why they didn't move forward with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4.

Van Jefferson finding out his wife was in labor after winning the Super Bowl

Talk about a whirlwind of emotions

Speaking of Sam Raimi

Can't wait to see what he does with these characters!

#FreeBender

Here's to better compensation and treatment of voice actors!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to sign up for Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola