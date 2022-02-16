Evening Reading - February 16, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Former Witcher 3 director and Cyberpunk 2077 devs form Rebel Wolves studio
- Lost Ark gained 4.7 million new registered players since launching in the West
- No Man's Sky Sentinel Update 3.8 adds new robot foes & friends to help fight them
- Google to limit cross-app ad tracking on Android
- Pokemon Bank to move to free service once 3DS & Wii U eShops shut down
- Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter cards will be revealed this weekend
- The Last of Us TV series likely to release in 2023
- The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories will release in Russia after backlash
- Pokemon TCG Live beta coming to Canada later this month
- Larian Studios says Baldur's Gate 3 is 'unlikely' to release before 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
You've heard of Poundtown...
hi twitter I just learned that the UK edition of dollar tree is this and I may never recover pic.twitter.com/EegXUwFV32— Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) February 16, 2022
I'd love to meet the head of Poundland.
The next step in Disney communities
February 16, 2022
Imagine a Warden with big stupid Mickey Mouse ears.
What kind of gamer are you?
February 16, 2022
It doesn't matter, all gaming platforms are valid :)
The Kirby Symbiote
February 15, 2022
So that's why they didn't move forward with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4.
Van Jefferson finding out his wife was in labor after winning the Super Bowl
The moment @VanJefferson12 found out his wife was in labor ❤️— NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2022
(via @NFLFilms, @InsideTheNFL) pic.twitter.com/KhkSZAJnLg
Talk about a whirlwind of emotions
Speaking of Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi is an absolute GOAT pic.twitter.com/eiQ3tP8EsT— MCU Perfect Gifs & Clips 🎥 (@MCUPerfectGifs) February 14, 2022
Can't wait to see what he does with these characters!
#FreeBender
Update: #bendergate pic.twitter.com/tBG7d9hQ3R— John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) February 16, 2022
Here's to better compensation and treatment of voice actors!
