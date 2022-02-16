Evening Reading - February 16, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

You've heard of Poundtown...

hi twitter I just learned that the UK edition of dollar tree is this and I may never recover pic.twitter.com/EegXUwFV32 — Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) February 16, 2022

I'd love to meet the head of Poundland.

The next step in Disney communities

Imagine a Warden with big stupid Mickey Mouse ears.

What kind of gamer are you?

It doesn't matter, all gaming platforms are valid :)

The Kirby Symbiote

So that's why they didn't move forward with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4.

Van Jefferson finding out his wife was in labor after winning the Super Bowl

Talk about a whirlwind of emotions

Speaking of Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi is an absolute GOAT pic.twitter.com/eiQ3tP8EsT — MCU Perfect Gifs & Clips 🎥 (@MCUPerfectGifs) February 14, 2022

Can't wait to see what he does with these characters!

#FreeBender

Here's to better compensation and treatment of voice actors!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to sign up for Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.