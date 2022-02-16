New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter cards will be revealed this weekend

Magic: The Gathering's next big Secret Lair drop will feature the world warriors of Street Fighter.
Ozzie Mejia
1

While the competitive Street Fighter season will not necessarily end with a new Capcom Cup or a new world champion, that doesn't mean Capcom doesn't want to celebrate. Even with COVID-19 upending the team's plans to crown a new king of Street Fighter, a full weekend of esports festivities is planned. The Capcom Pro Tour Season Final 2021 will not only feature the top players in the world engaging in exciting exhibition matches, but it also looks like a few reveals are being planned, as well. One announced today sees the Street Fighter universe collide with the monolithic entity that is Magic: The Gathering.

Street Fighter will indeed be the theme for Magic: The Gathering's next Secret Lair set. For the uninitiated, Secret Lair represents specially curated, highly collectible limited sets that are only sold for a short period. In the case of this specific set, the window to order cards will only be a short four weeks. Orders will open up on Friday, February 18, and continue through Friday, March 18 on the Secret Lair website.

To offer an incentive for fans to pick these up, the new Secret Lair cards will be on display at 4 p.m. PT during each day of the Capcom Pro Tour Season Final 2021 event. The Street Fighter Twitter account offered a brief idea of what to expect, which you can take a look at below. Look at Zangief grabbing a bear in a headlock!

Here's where it should be noted that while this is a cool reveal, it may not be the only one lined up for this event. Remember that there's a countdown clock actively moving towards a mysterious announcement. The clock will expire late Sunday evening, a time at which the Capcom Pro Tour Season Final may still be running. Is the announcement Street Fighter or fighting game-related? We'll have to wait just four more days to find out.

The Capcom Pro Tour Season Final 2021 airs this weekend on the Capcom Fighters Twitch and YouTube channels. Tune in if you want your first look at these rate Magic: The Gathering cards. If you'd rather see what else is on in the world of electronic sports, you can peruse our Esports tournament schedule for 2022 at your convenience.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

