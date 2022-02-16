Larian Studios says Baldur's Gate 3 is 'unlikely' to release before 2023 While a full release isn't happening anytime soon, the game will continue receiving updates this year like the recently released Patch 7.

Even though Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access from October of 2020 until now, it looks like a full release isn’t happening anytime soon. In an interview with Eurogamer, Swen Vincke, Founder of Larian Studios and Creative Director on Baldur’s Gate 3, said it’s “unlikely” that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released this year.

“We think we’re in our last year of development,” Vincke told Eurogamer. “We do still think we have a year of development ahead of us, so it’s unlikely it will be this year [2022]. But we are at the end, so we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We have a pretty concrete plan.”

A press release shared by Larian adds to this by remarking on how the company is focused on game quality as opposed to a specific date for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The only date provided by Larian in regards to Baldur’s Gate 3 releasing out of Early Access is 2023.

“Our internal goal post for release is a quality bar rather than a date. A ton of progress has been made towards that quality bar over the past year in Early Access, but we know many players are waiting for an actual date. That date will come when we’re even closer to meeting our goal, but right now our expectation is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released out of Early Access in 2023.” The update on Baldur’s Gate 3 not releasing out of Early Access until 2023 wasn’t all bad as it was confirmed that players can expect additional updates this year, like the recently released Patch 7.

With Patch 7, a new Barbarian class has been added, the HUD UI has been overhauled, nearly 700 cinematics have seen improvements, and Shadowheart’s ponytail “now abides by the law of physics” as noted in the patch notes.

Other things brought up in the interview with Eurogamer include NFTs, which Vincke says Larian Studios has no interest in. With studios being acquired by big companies left and right, the question of whether Larian Studios will follow suit was also asked. At the moment, the answer to this is no.

“No, not at this moment, we’re fiercely going to stay our own course and continue doing our thing. We have a lot of plans, we have a lot of things that we’re working on actually, which will be announced at another date, so for the moment, you’re not going to see us move in any direction.”

It’s exciting to hear that Larian Studios has a number of things they’re working on, though it’s a big question mark as to what those things could be.

We’re looking forward to seeing what else Larian Studios has up their sleeves, and appreciate the focus on quality over a targeted release date for Baldur’s Gate 3, even if that means it won’t release out of Early Access until 2023.

