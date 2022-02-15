Evening Reading - February 15, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- SteelSeries and Bungie collab introduces Destiny-themed PC gear
- Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising reveals release date, killer, & survivor
- Fortnite update v19.30 adds gyro controls and flick stick support
- Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 notes feature 50GBs worth of improvements
- Demeo PC Edition's co-op tabletop feels like a critical roll
- Netflix partners with Take-Two Interactive for Bioshock film
- Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck LEGO set revealed by Guerrilla & PlayStation
- Roblox (RBLX) Q4 2021 earnings release misses revenue and EPS expectations
- A Better Ubisoft says its demands have been ignored for 200 days
- Halo series already picked up for a second season by Paramount+
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This sums it up
i have no clue about anything related to these characters but i keep seeing them on my timeline and this is my entire impression of them without any form of context from memory pic.twitter.com/SgSt90hizd— salad 💚🦌 (@TheSaladmancer) February 15, 2022
Play Disco Elysium, people.
WiiU and 3DS eShop servers aren't long for this world
As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022
More info: https://t.co/uGoxCcDZ70
End of an era.
Making Titanic better
The dance scene.... pic.twitter.com/MvgejNspJu— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) February 14, 2022
Giving Kate Winslet a run for her money.
A rift in space
my friend found a glitch where if you circle irida like this the universe explodes #PokemonLegendsArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Zcv0aUDqfx— onion (@onion_mu) February 14, 2022
Palkia should be here any minute
This beautiful no-look pass
🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/TUbACDIP8U— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2022
Stafford debate aside, this is a gorgeous play.
This King of Fighters animation
Giovanna VS Isla #GGST #KOFXV pic.twitter.com/2lcGwWIzLx— 𓆏 art account (@kyl0ooart) February 15, 2022
Too cute.
Spark Notes
Lmfao pic.twitter.com/61x1T1pTC9— Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 14, 2022
Me to my 9th grade English teacher
After that Super Bowl
Film Session w/ Coach 30 - #Rams vs. #Bengals #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zQnv9qLAY4— Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) February 14, 2022
"When is it gonna click for you?"
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 15, 2022