2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - February 15, 2022

Happy Tuesday night, let's get into some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This sums it up

Play Disco Elysium, people.

WiiU and 3DS eShop servers aren't long for this world

End of an era.

Making Titanic better

Giving Kate Winslet a run for her money.

A rift in space

Palkia should be here any minute

This beautiful no-look pass

Stafford debate aside, this is a gorgeous play.

This King of Fighters animation

Too cute.

Spark Notes

Me to my 9th grade English teacher

After that Super Bowl

"When is it gonna click for you?"

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

