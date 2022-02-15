Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck LEGO set revealed by Guerrilla & PlayStation The LEGO Tallneck probably won't map out your house for Aloy, but you can at least play around like it will in this upcoming set.

The LEGO group has been in all sorts of video game collaborations over the course of years, but the latest playset for the iconic brick builder toy company is heading to the world of Guerrilla’s Horizon series. LEGO, PlayStation, and Guerrilla have announced they’re collaborating to release a Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck playset based on the towering machine of the same name from the games.

Guerrilla Games announced its collaboration with LEGO on a PlayStation Blog post on February 15, 2022. According to the post, the LEGO group is putting together a playset of the Tallneck in its Horizon Forbidden West form for release in May 2022. The lumbering beast is one of the most enormous machines in Horizon’s world, and it will be equally imposing in its 13.5-inch tall form when you build it from LEGO pieces, complete with a LEGO Aloy figure to go with it. Aloy comes with her bow and spear weapons and there’s even a Watcher machine fig and some grassy and natural scenery on which to affix the whole set.

LEGO, PlayStation, and Guerrilla’s announcement of the Tallneck LEGO set coincides with the fast-approaching release of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5 consoles on February 18, 2022, this week. The game has already been critiqued by reviewers and received high praise, including our review of it here at Shacknews. With the game just about to launch, it looks like we’ll have plenty of more Horizon Forbidden West fun to look forward to. At the very least, by the time we’re done with the game, it should be able to time to see pre-orders popping up on the LEGO website for this set.

With no date set past the May 2022 window at the moment, stay tuned for more details on the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set as new information becomes available.