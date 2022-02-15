Fortnite update v19.30 adds gyro controls and flick stick support Fortnite introduces new aiming options and ditches the mode select screen in its latest update.

Epic Games continues to introduce new features to Fortnite to keep players engaged and bring newcomers into the fold. Patch v19.30 adds support for gyro controls and flick Stick, providing players a new way to move their camera and aim their weapons. This patch also removes the mode selection screen, directly loading players into a Battle Royale lobby upon startup.

Epic Games shared the overview for Fortnite v19.30 in a post to the game’s website. With the newly added gyro controls, players can aim using the motion of their controller, allowing for snappier movements in comparison to standard stick control. Players can also adopt the flick stick setup, where the control stick works in tandem with gyro controls to create a unique input experience. Epic Games collaborated with flick stick creator Julian “Jibb” Smart in order to bring flick stick to Fortnite.

When players load in to check out Fortnite’s latest update, they’ll notice a change to the way they load into the game. Before, players would select from Creative, Battle Royale, or Save the World. Now, they will be loaded directly into a Battle Royale lobby, with the option to switch to the other core modes found on the discovery screen, which is found by pressing the Change tab.

The addition of gyro controls and flick stick support will be an interesting component to the ongoing battle between controller players and keyboard and mouse players. Gyro controls were already available for Switch, and have now been added to PS4, PS5, and PC. Alongside new aiming options and the change to game mode selection, Fortnite v19.30 also squashes a handful of bugs and minor issues. For more on what you need to know about Fortnite, stick with us here on Shacknews.