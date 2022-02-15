A Better Ubisoft says its demands have been ignored for 200 days A group of Ubisoft employees fighting for better working conditions at the publishing giant say that executive leadership continues to ignore its demands.

The fight for better working conditions for those in the video game industry continues. A Better Ubisoft, a collection of employees working together to improve workplace safety and inclusivity inside the French publishing giant, was formed last year. At the time, the group published an open letter describing conditions inside the publisher and offered a list of demands they hoped Ubisoft leadership would acknowledge and potentially agree to. On Monday, the group took to social media to explain that Ubisoft has been unwilling to meet those demands for more than 200 days.

The group took to Twitter to share their frustration with Ubisoft management. In a new letter, the group says that Ubisoft has spent the last year paying nothing more than lip service to the concerns of the more than 1,000 employees who signed last year’s letter. They claim that Ubisoft Chief People Officer Anika Grant sent out an email late last Friday touting the results of a recent employee survey. The group believes that the 40-question survey was unfairly reduced to a few talking points in the email, along with no commitment to address the issues raised last year.

At 200 days since our open letter, we have the following statement. 2/4 #EndAbuseInGaming #ABetterUbisoft pic.twitter.com/nywe5eadHi — A Better Ubisoft 🤍 (@ABetterUbisoft) February 14, 2022

The fight for better working conditions in the industry has come under a microscope in recent months. In addition to the employees organizing under Ubisoft, a contingent of Activision Blizzard staff have been pushing for similar concessions from their own management in light of ongoing misconduct reports. In both cases, upper management for these publishers has offered public statements that seem tone-deaf at best and maliciously negligent at worst. Just last month, a Ubisoft VP drew criticism from the gaming community for continuing to push NFTs in the face of workplace conduct allegations.

The industry employees affected by the situations at Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard will continue to fight for their cause moving forward. Hopefully, upper management at these (and other) publishers will take the time to meet with the organized labor and work out a better deal in earnest.