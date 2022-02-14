New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 14, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Just kidding! It's not sudoku. I hope I didn't break your heart with that misleading line, and on Valentine's Day of all days! This puzzle is a 10x10 and called a Star Battle. It's quite an interesting type of puzzle. Check it out!

Got any My Chem fans here?

This is a great look at how the band created the iconic song, Welcome to the Black Parade.

Smash? Or not?

I love this joke.

Make sure you do something special this V Day

Don't go gently into that night. Scream!

Speaking of romance

Online games and discourse were just different back in the early 2000s.

King of the Hill screens

I love that Hank is just spiking the camera. I think this is from an episode where Hank gets signed up for some adult films.

Tough decisions

Normal was no good.

DMCA takedowns are tricky business

I understand protecting your IP, but sometimes it can seem a bit much.

Titanic, but better

Such a lovely cat.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his feet! He likes to have clean feet. If you like these sorts of pics, you can see more over on Shackpets! There are tons of delightful pet pictures to see and you can even upload photos of your own pet! Better yet, you can challenge other pets and vote which one is cuter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola