Evening Reading - February 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Horizon Forbidden West review: Big machine
- Total War: Warhammer 3 review: Blood for the Blood God!
- Conan Chop Chop makes crushing your enemies a lighthearted & comical party
- Microsoft to reopen offices in WA and CA starting February 28
- AMD CEO Lisa Su appointed to Chair of the Board
- Lost Ark is gifting players a free item pack with a mount & instrument skin
- Focus Home Interactive to acquire Metal Slug Tactics dev Leikir Studio
- Nagoshi Studio doesn't intend to make 'smartphone puzzle games' under NetEase
- CD Projekt RED announces Cyberpunk 2077 livestream for tomorrow
- Dying Light 2's first post-launch DLC is out today with free Peacekeepers armor
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Just kidding! It's not sudoku. I hope I didn't break your heart with that misleading line, and on Valentine's Day of all days! This puzzle is a 10x10 and called a Star Battle. It's quite an interesting type of puzzle. Check it out!
Got any My Chem fans here?
This is a great look at how the band created the iconic song, Welcome to the Black Parade.
Smash? Or not?
this was funnier in my head pic.twitter.com/KHid2RmwJN— Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) February 14, 2022
I love this joke.
Make sure you do something special this V Day
going Valentine’s Day caroling (walking down the street screaming)— trash jones (@jzux) February 14, 2022
Don't go gently into that night. Scream!
Speaking of romance
February 13, 2022
Online games and discourse were just different back in the early 2000s.
King of the Hill screens
February 14, 2022
I love that Hank is just spiking the camera. I think this is from an episode where Hank gets signed up for some adult films.
Tough decisions
February 13, 2022
Normal was no good.
DMCA takedowns are tricky business
February 13, 2022
I understand protecting your IP, but sometimes it can seem a bit much.
Titanic, but better
The dance scene.... pic.twitter.com/MvgejNspJu— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) February 14, 2022
Such a lovely cat.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his feet! He likes to have clean feet. If you like these sorts of pics, you can see more over on Shackpets! There are tons of delightful pet pictures to see and you can even upload photos of your own pet! Better yet, you can challenge other pets and vote which one is cuter.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 14, 2022