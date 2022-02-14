Evening Reading - February 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Just kidding! It's not sudoku. I hope I didn't break your heart with that misleading line, and on Valentine's Day of all days! This puzzle is a 10x10 and called a Star Battle. It's quite an interesting type of puzzle. Check it out!

Got any My Chem fans here?

This is a great look at how the band created the iconic song, Welcome to the Black Parade.

Smash? Or not?

this was funnier in my head pic.twitter.com/KHid2RmwJN — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) February 14, 2022

I love this joke.

Make sure you do something special this V Day

going Valentine’s Day caroling (walking down the street screaming) — trash jones (@jzux) February 14, 2022

Don't go gently into that night. Scream!

Speaking of romance

Online games and discourse were just different back in the early 2000s.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/sMHFByhXEE — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 14, 2022

I love that Hank is just spiking the camera. I think this is from an episode where Hank gets signed up for some adult films.

Tough decisions

Normal was no good.

DMCA takedowns are tricky business

I understand protecting your IP, but sometimes it can seem a bit much.

Titanic, but better

Such a lovely cat.

