CD Projekt RED announces Cyberpunk 2077 livestream for tomorrow

CD Projekt RED will share the latest updates with the ongoing development of Cyberpunk 2077 in an upcoming stream.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
7

Cyberpunk 2077 may have fallen short of a lot of players’ expectations, but that hasn’t stopped developer CD Projekt RED from continuing to improve upon the game and get it to what they originally envisioned it to be. Though the studio has been relatively quiet since the rocky December 2020 launch, we have gotten a handful of updates about the post launch plans for the futuristic RPG in the time since. Now, we’re set to get another update as CD Projekt RED has announced a REDstreams event for tomorrow morning.

CD Projekt RED took to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account to announce a REDstreams event that will take place on February 15 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. PT. During the stream, we’ll get whatever the latest update there is on Cyberpunk 2077. As for what exactly to expect, it’s hard to tell. The most likely bet would be the PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades for the game, which were delayed from their planned 2021 release.

We also know that there are plans for an expansive story DLC, as well as an online component for Cyberpunk 2077. However, the extra time being taken to get the base game in a better state has likely pushed these projects far off. It’s also interesting to note that the broadcast is titled REDstreams, a departure from the Night City Wire streams that the developer used leading up to the game’s release. This could likely be a part of the studio’s efforts to be more candid in its communication with fans, a point that was emphasized during its Patch 1.3 livestream.

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 can look forward to news on the game tomorrow morning. If you won’t be up to watch the stream, we’ll have all the information that you need to know right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 14, 2022 8:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, CD Projekt RED announces Cyberpunk 2077 livestream for tomorrow

    • Psigun
      reply
      February 14, 2022 8:23 AM

      hopefully we are getting a dump on the fabled 1.4 update

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 14, 2022 8:25 AM

      Is this the promised PS5 upgrade?

    • the_doctor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 14, 2022 8:42 AM

      this better be the next gen update.

    • pantsburgh legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 14, 2022 11:27 AM

      I started playing CP2077 a couple weeks ago and I currently have an amount of hours spent playing it that I am not willing to admit to. Not a perfect game but overall very fun. Playthrough 2 is definitely going to happen.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 14, 2022 11:44 AM

        When you do the 2nd play through be sure to look at a guide on the secret ending. You have to have a conversation with Johnny go a specific way when you're near the end of the game to unlock it and it's the only way to do it, and that ending is really fun/challenging.

        • pantsburgh legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 14, 2022 12:16 PM

          This was my plan! I'm doing my first playthrough without looking anything up except for once I looked at how far along in the main story I am, and I saw a heading for "secret ending"at the end.

          I'm considering a full berserk/katana build for playthrough 2 depending on if I want to do a genocide run or a 0 kills run.

          • pantsburgh legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            February 14, 2022 12:17 PM

            Also, I wish there were more race missions. Maybe I can find a mod for that.

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 14, 2022 11:46 AM

      Awesome. I'm ready to dive back into this thing.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 14, 2022 11:51 AM

        Same, hoping for some DLC maybe?

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 14, 2022 11:53 AM

      It's about the nextgen patch.

      Official post from Chinese social media.

      https://t.bilibili.com/627118521474126473?tab=2

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 14, 2022 11:55 AM

      Is this where they announce they are shifting gears for more Witcha games?

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 14, 2022 12:30 PM

      I took my 2nd playthrough for another spin recently and did the mission where you go with the convict to get nailed up like Jesus. I honestly didn't feel like doing that whole mission again, so I just tried killing everyone, but the game spawns soooo many cops, you basically have to just let the guy who hired you die and then decline to go with them in the SUV.
      Side mission score: 2/10

    • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 14, 2022 12:37 PM

      It's the next gen patch. Internet theory is it may drop tomorrow during/after the stream. Apparently the art has already updated on the Xbox store:

      https://www.reddit.com/r/cyberpunkgame/comments/ssim6b/damn_cyberpunk_update_might_also_drop_tomorrow/

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 14, 2022 12:39 PM

      Blargh why do they have to drop the next gen updatre the same week as Horizon and week before Eldin! I had nothing to play for the last 2 months!

