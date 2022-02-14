CD Projekt RED announces Cyberpunk 2077 livestream for tomorrow CD Projekt RED will share the latest updates with the ongoing development of Cyberpunk 2077 in an upcoming stream.

Cyberpunk 2077 may have fallen short of a lot of players’ expectations, but that hasn’t stopped developer CD Projekt RED from continuing to improve upon the game and get it to what they originally envisioned it to be. Though the studio has been relatively quiet since the rocky December 2020 launch, we have gotten a handful of updates about the post launch plans for the futuristic RPG in the time since. Now, we’re set to get another update as CD Projekt RED has announced a REDstreams event for tomorrow morning.

CD Projekt RED took to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account to announce a REDstreams event that will take place on February 15 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. PT. During the stream, we’ll get whatever the latest update there is on Cyberpunk 2077. As for what exactly to expect, it’s hard to tell. The most likely bet would be the PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades for the game, which were delayed from their planned 2021 release.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.



You're in? Preem!



Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.



See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

We also know that there are plans for an expansive story DLC, as well as an online component for Cyberpunk 2077. However, the extra time being taken to get the base game in a better state has likely pushed these projects far off. It’s also interesting to note that the broadcast is titled REDstreams, a departure from the Night City Wire streams that the developer used leading up to the game’s release. This could likely be a part of the studio’s efforts to be more candid in its communication with fans, a point that was emphasized during its Patch 1.3 livestream.

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 can look forward to news on the game tomorrow morning. If you won’t be up to watch the stream, we’ll have all the information that you need to know right here on Shacknews.