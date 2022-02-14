Microsoft to reopen offices in WA and CA starting February 28 Other Microsoft offices in the US will follow as conditions allow.

Microsoft announced plans today to reopen several of its offices – most notably company headquarters located in Raymond, WA – starting Monday, February 28. The reopening plans come two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, with the decision being based around local health metrics and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve taken a data-driven approach to decision making while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our employees. For nearly two years, our hybrid workplace model has anchored each of our work sites to one of six defined stages, allowing us to quickly adjust our guidance depending on health data, local government guidance, the availability of vaccines and vaccination rates and other considerations," Microsoft explains in a blog post.

"Based on this approach and improving local health metrics, our Washington state work sites will move to our sixth and final stage of the hybrid workplace model, effective Feb. 28, 2022. From this date, employees will have 30 days to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers.”

Microsoft will reopen offices including headquarters in Raymond, WA and its new Silicon Valley Campus in California starting February 28.

It’s not just offices in Washington that are reopening, but also offices in California’s Bay Area like the new Silicon Valley Campus which is also set to reopen on February 28. Microsoft notes in the blog post that “many of our other U.S. locations will follow suit as conditions allow.”

Offices won’t be reopened to employees alone, but visitors and guests as well. If this move sounds a bit risky, Microsoft takes time to elaborate on factors being considered in regards to reopening offices like those in Washington, such as high community and employee vaccination rates.

“There are several important factors we consider when determining if a work site is ready to fully open, including the burden of COVID-19 in the area and community vaccination rates. As of Feb. 8, 2022, 83.8% of eligible King County residents – where most of our Washington state employees live – have completed their vaccine series, and 91.6% have received at least one dose." "These high vaccination rates, along with declining hospitalizations and deaths in the state, are part of what enables us to move to this stage of our hybrid work journey. In addition, we ensure that established local testing solutions are in place and that we’re aligned to all government guidance for businesses like ours."

Staff will have 30 days to adjust to a new work routine following the reopening of several Microsoft offices, including headquarters in Raymond, WA.

The move to reopen offices means in-person work will inevitably resume for Microsoft employees, however, it’s reported that staff will have 30 days to adjust to a work routine they and their managers decide upon. As such, it sounds like it’ll be possible for individuals with medical concerns to continue working remotely, or as part of a hybrid setup.

“Throughout the pandemic, our employees have adapted to many new ways of working while helping our customers and partners navigate their own challenges. We know there’s not a singular solution to how people work best, which is why we believe flexibility should be at the forefront of our evolving hybrid workplace." "Our approach to hybrid embraces schedule flexibility as standard for most roles and provides employees with the opportunity to determine how and where they work best, while making sure an individual’s plans align to the team agreements set with their manager. We’ve committed to empowering our managers with tools and resources to provide employees with the level of care they need during this transition, which includes the ability to approve requests to adjust their work site, location or hours.”

Reasons for reopening Microsoft offices in CA and WA include high community and employee vaccination rates.

It’s interesting to see companies like Microsoft begin to reopen offices in states like Washington and California, although the reasons provided by Microsoft make sense when it comes to things like vaccination rates in those areas.

We’re curious, what do you think of Microsoft’s decision? Feel free to share your thoughts with us, and also be sure to check out some of our other pandemic-related coverage including E3 2022 being virtual again this year in light of concerns regarding the Omicron variant.