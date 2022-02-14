New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

AMD CEO Lisa Su appointed to Chair of the Board

Dr. Su will replace previous board chair James Caldwell while retaining her role as CEO of AMD.
TJ Denzer
2

The AMD company has made a pretty fantastic turnaround from what would be considered a weakened state in the past decade. Nowadays, the company is powering the current generation of consoles and putting out cutting-edge PC graphics and processing technology. A huge driving force behind that has been the leadership of CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su, and she’s being moved up even further in the company thanks to that contribution. AMD has just announced it will be appointing Dr. Su as Chair of the Board of Directors.

AMD announced its appointment of Dr. Lisa Su as its new Board of Directors Chair in a press release on the AMD website on February 14, 2022. According to the announcement, Dr. Su is set to move into the position following AMD’s acquisition of semiconductor manufacturer Xilinx. She will replace former chairperson James Caldwell, who will move to a position as lead independent director within the company. Former Xilinx board members Jon Olson and Elizabeth Vanderslice will also join the AMD board alongside Dr. Su’s appointment as chair.

Dr. Lisa Su has been a constant driving force behind AMD's business and publicity throughout various keynotes and product releases over her years as CEO and President of the company.
In appointing Dr. Lisa Su as AMD Chair of the Board, the company also recognized her incredible effort in refreshing the company’s direction and building to its current success.

Indeed, as President and CEO, Dr. Su has been a constant and notable figure of AMD’s business and public appearance over the course of years and at keynotes such as the company’s CES 2022 presentation. With her new position, Dr. Su looks set to direct AMD in continuing to grow as one of the foremost GPU and CPU companies operating in the world.

