Evening Reading - January 28, 2022

Crusader Kings 3 is headed over to next-gen consoles to help round out a crowded March month.

Two Point Campus is on its way to PC and consoles and now has a release date. It's coming on May 17 and it'll hit Xbox Game Pass on day one!

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is bringing a major rework to Austria, which will open up some roads that are usually closed otherwise.

And get ready for the first Sea of Thieves Community Day this Sunday!

The Devil knows how to party

Here's one of the first clips of The Cuphead Show, which will premiere in just a few weeks.

Meow-tal Gear Solid

os gatos são como as caixas pic.twitter.com/AkM27hhjQU — gatos fazendo gatices (@gatinarios) January 27, 2022

"!"

Speaking of Kojima...

I'll always keep a close eye on Kojima, just because I want to see how much more bonkers his vision gets after Death Stranding.

Adventures with Arceus

Let's check in with the new hotness, Pokemon Legends: Arceus for a few moments.

Pokemon are more skittish than usual in this game... also, a lot more physical.

"Well, get in the car, Rowlet, we're going to kill chaos!"

I'm feeling like this new Pokemon game went a little TOO far back in time if you know what I mean.. pic.twitter.com/RH3myrhpsJ — EE »★« (@EEvisu) January 28, 2022

WWES co-host Phil found the South Park-style "the difficulty slider goes up depending on how you look" bit.

Look, man, you put an Oshawott up against a GIANT, ANGRY SNORLAX! What did you THINK was going to happen?

And, of course, Donovan played through Arceus for a day one stream, so check out the whole thing above!

Hello, Good-Baiken

If you're looking to pick up Guilty Gear Strive, hey look at that! It's part of the Steam and Humble Lunar New Year sales.

Honk if you like Mario Maker trolls

Poor Geek tries to get through this exercise in total masochism, where one intrepid level creator finds a way around the two checkpoint limit.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Oh, we've got a few of these, so let's GO, baby!

The biggest wrestling news of the week! The long-awaited arrival of DANHAUSEN to All Elite Wrestling!

Speaking of Danhausen, he had this video commissioned just for his good friend Billy Gunn and his sons, THE ASS BOYS!

New Botchamania is up, featuring an opening from everybody's favorite failed tag team: Bryan Alvarez and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

And lastly, THE ACCLAIMED... HAVE ARRIVED!

I actually have quite a few for this, too, this week.

I was really excited to see the Super Guitar Bros. and their performance at this year's MAGFest. They're a great live act and one of the better video game cover bands out there.

And then I discovered THESE GUYS! This is Bit Brigade. They're a video game cover band, but they're even more than that. They not only perform soundtracks that you all know and love, but they do it while somebody is speedrunning in the background! Go watch this Legend of Zelda run/concert. You'll love it!

Glad to have you back, MAGFest. Hopefully, even more people will be able to gather safely next year.

