Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 28: First Halo Infinite campaign discount

It's that time of the year on the other side of the globe. It's time to celebrate the Lunar New Year. That means the Lunar New Year sales are coming down the way and Xbox, in particular, is ready to celebrate with significant deals on its first-party lineup. That includes the first discount on the Halo Infinite campaign. As a reminder, we loved the Halo Infinite campaign here at Shacknews, so go back and check out some of our year-end roundups to hear us talk about it some more.
Elsewhere, Nintendo also has a Lunar New Year Sale running for the folks at Capcom. That means a pretty sweet deal on the combo package containing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Plus, the best Resident Evil and Mega Man games you can score on your Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NeuroVoider - FREE!
- Aground - FREE!
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Carto - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack - $11.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $26.39 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $32.49 (35% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Mortal Kombat 11 [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Games Under $20
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $19.59 (72% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DIRT 5 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Persona 5 Strikers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Capcom Lunar New Year Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $14.79 (66% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - $19.79 (34% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.57 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- Planescape Torment + Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
