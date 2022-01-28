Eight-year long Resident Evil 4 HD project mod set to release in February The Resident Evil 4 HD project aimed to improve upon pretty much every single texture and 3D model in the game.

Resident Evil 4 is a pretty regular fixture in gaming conversations centered around Capcom right now. RE4 VR was a great adaptation of the game for the Meta Quest 2 and there’s been no lack of rumor about the possibility of a Resident Evil 4 remake on the level of RE2 and RE3. That said, there’s another project out there offering another cool step in RE4 fandom and improvement. After eight years of work, a Resident Evil 4 HD project mod will be released in February 2022.

Set to be compatible with Version 1.0.6 and 1.1.0 of Resident Evil 4 on Steam, the Resident Evil 4 HD project is a multi-language mod on which development started in 2014. It will be released on February 2, 2022. HD versions of RE4 have been released, but they mostly just sharpen textures and many agree they’re not great improvements on the original. This mod includes thousands of new textures, effects, corrections, and reworked 3D models for Resident Evil 4’s main campaign, as well as the extra content in Assignment Ada, Separate Ways, and The Mercenaries.

A true passion project, the creators of the Resident Evil 4 HD project actually traveled to locations Capcom used for settings and textures in the game to record them in much higher resolution. They also sharpened and improved upon what Capcom had in Resident Evil 4’s files where applicable. It was a painstaking process as co-creator Albert Marin described to The Verge in an interview.

“Most textures are re-created from scratch using some texture library images as a base. The original textures need to be analyzed several times in order to make sure the new source images match in terms of color, lighting, and even the material. For example, a rock texture: It may sound like an easy challenge, and it is, if you don’t have an original texture you need to be faithful to. You can’t imagine how complicated it can be to find a rock surface that matches with the original among the hundreds of different kinds of rocks nature has to offer!" ~ Albert Marin

The hard work and dedication is about to pay off though. With the Resident Evil 4 HD project mod set to launch on February 2, it will definitely be one for owners of the game on Steam to keep their eyes on. At the very least, it should be a fantastic way to pass the time until we hear more about Capcom’s plans for its next Resident Evil remake.