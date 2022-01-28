Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 28: Lunar New Year sales

There haven't been a lot of major sales up to this point in the year, but all of that has changed with the dawn of the Lunar New Year. If there's a gaming retailer out there, chances are that there's a Lunar New Year sale happening there. That includes Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, Battle.net, Origin, Ubisoft, and the list goes on.
You know what that means! Shop around and search for the best deal that you can find. Chances are that they'll be the best deal that's available for a long while, so don't sleep on any of these offerings. That includes the Halo Infinite campaign on Steam, Call of Duty: Vanguard on Battle.net, Solar Ash and Kena: Bridge of Spirits on EGS, Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG.com, and many more. You can even find a few modest discounts on God of War and Monster Hunter Rise if you look hard enough.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Battle.net Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- WoW: Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass - $27.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Lunar New Year Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon for the Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more.
- DAEMON X MACHINA - FREE until 2/3
- For Honor - $4.49 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/30)
- Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $31.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $25.99 (35% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $27.99 (30% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $27.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $14.99 (25% off)
- Road 96 - $15.96 (20% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $14.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $19.49 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Narita Boy - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell - $16.49 (45% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $3.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Carto - $11.99 (40% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $7.49 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Total War: Warhammer 2 [Steam] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $13.49 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $20.79 (48% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $21.59 (64% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $17.39 (71% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $10.65 (59% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.69 (41% off)
- Mortal Shell [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.39 (46% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $9.44 (79% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 [Ubisoft] - $48.39 (56% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $7.35 (68% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $13.59 (66% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
- I Am Fish [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $7.91 (64% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.29 (77% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $5.09 (83% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Fanatical Lunar New Year Sale is underway! Visit Fanatical for all of the latest deals. Receive a free gift when you spend over $10.
Gamebillet
- God of War [Steam] - $39.95 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.90 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $46.78 (22% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.98 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.95 (58% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $48.99 (39% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.90 (55% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.57 (41% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania [Steam] - $16.77 (44% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $26.37 (56% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon [Steam] - $26.37 (56% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $16.97 (43% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.08 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.56 (41% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.08 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $25.78 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.01 (72% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.39 (53% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.58 (76% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $29.97 (40% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $24.49 (59% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $26.94 (33% off)
Gamersgate
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $16.42 (73% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.99 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $25.04 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 76 - $8.49 (79% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Rage 2 - $10.19 (75% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Last Campfire [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $15.65 (48% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $7.79 (61% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.80 (88% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $31.99 (36% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $18.99 (87% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $13.50 (46% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $13.30 (78% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.50 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D World Tour 20th Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad - $6.99 (65% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $14.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $15.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.49 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $16.49 (45% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $17.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.65 (66% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $7.49 (50% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake: The Offering - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 2,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com New Year Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $31.67 (47% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $30.23 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $15.00 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $20.00 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 [Origin] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Origin] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [UPlay] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $14.76 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $16.07 (46% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Bus Simulator 21 [Steam] - $22.39 (36% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $13.99 (44% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $9.84 (67% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Lunar New Year Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackerel, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, and Myst: Masterpiece Edition. Pay more than the average $9.94 to get The Manhole: Masterpiece Edition, Myst V: End of Ages, URU: Complete Chronicles, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst IV: Revelation, Myst III: Exile, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, and Obduction. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Heal. Pay more than the average $9.51 to get While True: learn[] Chief Technology Officer Edition and Lumines Remastered. Pay $10 or more to also receive Retro Machina, The Signifier Director's Cut, and Mars Horizon. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 Super Mutant Alien Assault and The Count Lucanor. Pay more than the average $6.91 to get Western Press, Elden: Path of the Forgotten, Hiveswap Friendsim, Desert Child, and We Should Talk. Pay $9 or more to also receive Etherborn, GONNER2, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Mosaic, and Jack Axe. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for PC Building Simulator. Pay more than the average $5.79 to get the Overclocked Edition, Razer Workshop, and Republic of Gamers Workshop DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Overclockers UK Workshop, NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Surviving Mars. Pay more than the average $9.14 to get the Marsvision Song Contest, Stellaris Dome Set, Colony Design Set, Mars Lifestyle Radio, and Project Laika DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, In-Dome Buildings, Space Race, and Green Planet DLC packs, as well as a coupon for Below and Beyond. These activate on Steam.
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Origin] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $44.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Noita [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Lunar New Year Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Origin
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin Lunar New Year Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $49.99 USD during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $19.80 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $4.50 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/30)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
The Steam Lunar New Year Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $11.34 (91% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $47.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $34.79 (42% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $35.99 (40% off)
- New World - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deathloop - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tales of Arise - $44.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $39.59 (34% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $32.49 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $29.99 (42% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $25.99 (35% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.98 (55% off)
- Death Stranding - $17.99 (70% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Humankind - $37.49 (25% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.99 (20% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- KeyWe - $18.74 (25% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $26.79 (33% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $32.99 (45% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $32.99 (45% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $44.78 (25% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears Tactics - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gears 5 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off)
- Black Mesa - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (34% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.63 (90% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.05 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Artful Escape - $14.99 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $19.99 (20% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $9.99 (50% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ruins - $14.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.09 (74% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.92 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.11 (86% off)
- The Dark Pictures Triple Pack - $35.61 (60% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $11.99 (80% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $27.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $21.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.98 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $24.74 (67% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $18.68 (81% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $28.06 (78% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tell Me Why - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $11.24 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.63 (36% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle - $23.20 (42% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $13.26 (62% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $19.49 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $127.66 (48% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $10.19 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $16.99 (15% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Barotruama [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $8.99 (40% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Cuphead - $15.99 (20% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- rFactor 2 - $6.39 (80% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $5.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $15.71 (78% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5 The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $10.04 (33% off)
- Castle Crashers - $2.99 (80% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (75% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 28: Lunar New Year sales