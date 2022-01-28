Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 28: Lunar New Year sales

There haven't been a lot of major sales up to this point in the year, but all of that has changed with the dawn of the Lunar New Year. If there's a gaming retailer out there, chances are that there's a Lunar New Year sale happening there. That includes Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, Battle.net, Origin, Ubisoft, and the list goes on.

You know what that means! Shop around and search for the best deal that you can find. Chances are that they'll be the best deal that's available for a long while, so don't sleep on any of these offerings. That includes the Halo Infinite campaign on Steam, Call of Duty: Vanguard on Battle.net, Solar Ash and Kena: Bridge of Spirits on EGS, Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG.com, and many more. You can even find a few modest discounts on God of War and Monster Hunter Rise if you look hard enough.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Subscribe to Epic Game Store emails to claim your coupon for the Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale, which is good for $10 off a purchase of $14.99 or more.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackerel, Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo, and Myst: Masterpiece Edition. Pay more than the average $9.94 to get The Manhole: Masterpiece Edition, Myst V: End of Ages, URU: Complete Chronicles, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst IV: Revelation, Myst III: Exile, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, and Obduction. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Heal. Pay more than the average $9.51 to get While True: learn[] Chief Technology Officer Edition and Lumines Remastered. Pay $10 or more to also receive Retro Machina, The Signifier Director's Cut, and Mars Horizon. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 Super Mutant Alien Assault and The Count Lucanor. Pay more than the average $6.91 to get Western Press, Elden: Path of the Forgotten, Hiveswap Friendsim, Desert Child, and We Should Talk. Pay $9 or more to also receive Etherborn, GONNER2, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Mosaic, and Jack Axe. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for PC Building Simulator. Pay more than the average $5.79 to get the Overclocked Edition, Razer Workshop, and Republic of Gamers Workshop DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Overclockers UK Workshop, NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Surviving Mars. Pay more than the average $9.14 to get the Marsvision Song Contest, Stellaris Dome Set, Colony Design Set, Mars Lifestyle Radio, and Project Laika DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, In-Dome Buildings, Space Race, and Green Planet DLC packs, as well as a coupon for Below and Beyond. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $49.99 USD during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.

Steam

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.