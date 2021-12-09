Evening Reading - December 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku is designed by a setter who manages to create so many unique rules and restrictions with the puzzles they make.

A lawyers reacts to Always Sunny's legal arbitration scene

This has got to be one of the funniest moments in the show. It's packed full of character development, especially for Mac.

It's almost Christmas time!

Still laughing at this stupid meme pic.twitter.com/brAzMzcx3J — ɯɐɥɔ qoɹ (@robcham) December 5, 2021

All those lights are no doubt keeping some birds awake.

So, did some cool stuff happen?

i hope some cool shit happens for you this week — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 6, 2021

I hope your week has been excellent.

Fraiser has the best apartment

Have you had a chance to play Halo Infinite yet?

Horror cliches

i wanna be that horror character who says "um guys you might want to take a look at this" just to show them a picture of a dog smoking a cigarette or something — atrophy wife 🎀 (@zuza_real) December 6, 2021

But make them funny.

Translucent tech is the best

I will buy translucent products. Please sell me translucent products. https://t.co/LmCmD86gMA — LazyBane (@LazyestBane) December 6, 2021

Remember being able to see the guts of your stuff? Good times.

All holidays matter, mate

Respond to Merry Christmas with “ALL holidays matter” just to watch conservatives struggle to react. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) December 1, 2021

Throw it at 'em!

Something retro to soothe your soul

A very rare render of mario and his friends in N64 controller shaped planes pic.twitter.com/x5vBGpTpzu — Render Archive (@Render_Archive) December 7, 2021

How good was the N64 era?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.