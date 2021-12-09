New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 9, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku is designed by a setter who manages to create so many unique rules and restrictions with the puzzles they make.

A lawyers reacts to Always Sunny's legal arbitration scene

This has got to be one of the funniest moments in the show. It's packed full of character development, especially for Mac.

It's almost Christmas time!

All those lights are no doubt keeping some birds awake.

So, did some cool stuff happen?

I hope your week has been excellent.

Fraiser has the best apartment

Have you had a chance to play Halo Infinite yet?

Horror cliches

But make them funny.

Translucent tech is the best

Remember being able to see the guts of your stuff? Good times.

All holidays matter, mate

Throw it at 'em!

Something retro to soothe your soul

How good was the N64 era?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

