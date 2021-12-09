Gears of War's Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz join Fortnite later today Fortnite is getting some special content from the series that Epic Games originally made famous.

It's been an eventful year for Fortnite and the evergreen question for the game has become, "Who's next?" Who will be next to join Epic's battle royale party? Fresh off the heels of visits from the heroes of Resident Evil, the web-slinging Spider-Man, and the Great One himself, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Fortnite players are about to be greeted by two of the faces of the Gears of War franchise: Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz.

The Gears duo's arrival shouldn't be too much of a surprise. After all, they stared players right in the face with the Chapter 3 reveal trailer over the weekend. The surprise here is in how soon they'll be available, which will be later today. Look for Marcus and Kate to join the Item Shop today at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, minutes before tonight's Game Awards presentation. They'll both be available on all platforms, but Xbox owners can pick up something special. Anyone on Xbox Series X|S who grabs the Marcus outfit will also get the exclusive Matte Black Style, which will harken back to the old days of Gears... when they were developed by Fortnite makers Epic Games. Isn't it funny how things come full circle?

Look for more items, including a few Gears-themed ones, to hit the Delta-One Set later today, as well. This includes the Sonic Resonator Back Bling for the Marcus outfit, Reyna's Pendant Back Bling for the Kate outfit, the Breaker Mace Pickaxe, the Thumper Pickaxe, the Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe, and the Skiff Glider. For those who want to show off, they can pick up the Knife Tricks Emote, which will allow them to play around with their knives.

There's a chance this might not be the last we hear of Fortnite tonight, as it's usually a staple of Geoff Keighley's Game Awards. If any further reveals happen, come to Shacknews and we'll have the details. In the meantime, you can check out more about this morning's info drop over on the Fortnite website.