Evening Reading - November 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

$25,000 USD crystal Pikachu

Fans of Pokemon will no doubt be falling over themselves to snap up this Pikachu Fragment, designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara for Baccarat. This collectible sits at a little over 11 inches tall and weighs about 8.3kg, which is 18lbs. You can add this one to your collection by visiting the Baccarat site. Reckon this is something you'd want?

Girl rescued after using hand signal popularized by TikTok

A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Asheville, North Carolina, was rescued after she flashed a hand signal from a car on a Kentucky interstate, authorities said. A motorist recognized the distress signal from TikTok. https://t.co/lZcc59Gnnh — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2021

The hand signal, which is a thumb into the palm with the fingers curled down around it, has been popularized on TikTok as a means of alerting others that you are in distress and require help. It's a useful way to call for help without alerting the attacker or whoever is causing the distress. This is quite an incredible story.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Instead of a typical sudoku puzzle, Simon tackles a unique type of puzzle today.

Happy birthday, Halo 2

17 years ago today, we needed a weapon.



Happy Birthday, Halo 2! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/zGzjf4sXLs — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2021

This iconic title turns 17 years old today. Halo 2 changed online gaming forever, setting in stone practices and features we take for granted today.

Might have to do an article that is nothing but a collection of Cliffy B tweets

This whole "websites gathering a series of dumb tweets about a subject and posting it as a news article" thing can go die in a fire already. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) October 30, 2021

I have no idea why he's so mad about this.

Spongebob is light and fun until it's not

spongebob episodes be silly as hell then have one random shot like this pic.twitter.com/mr7WqmE3wu — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) November 8, 2021

There's a little bit of Ren and Stimpy energy in Spongebob.

James was always cool

Twin Peaks is so good.

I'm so ready

This is so good LOOOL pic.twitter.com/kqiJxXPpkW — A BAM WITH NO NATION (@BamOfThePpl) November 1, 2021

Pump it straight into my veins.

Modern problems

We are Crypt OF the NecroDancer, not Crypto (f?) the NecroDancer PLEASE stop messaging us about Crypto 🙃 — Crypt of the NecroDancer (@NecroDancerGame) November 1, 2021

Perhaps it's time for an odd spin-off.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! It's getting really hot and humid over here, but he still wants to snuggle and have his pillow forts built.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.