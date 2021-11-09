Evening Reading - November 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mario Party Superstars review: Throwback party
- Forza Horizon 5 review: Buena Onda
- Riders Republic review: Ride or die
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 8, 2021
- Among Us update adds new roles, cross-progression, and Cosmicubes
- ABetterABK gains temporary employee benefits from Activision Blizzard
- Unity (U) to acquire Weta Digital for $1.625 billion in cash and stock
- Unity (U) Q3 2021 earnings release reports revenue beat, EPS misses whisper expectations
- Robinhood (HOOD) discloses data security breach affecting 7 million users
- Apple CEO Tim Cook owns some Bitcoin, doesn't think AAPL investors want crypto exposure
- Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba moves up to studio head of Arkane Lyon
- Discord CEO teases cryptocurrency integration, users threaten boycott
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
$25,000 USD crystal Pikachu
✨✨ Crystal Pikachu ✨✨@Baccarat are celebrating #Pokemon25 with a collection of dazzling figurines! 🤩 #BaccaratxPokemon pic.twitter.com/84mYUZs1Du— Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 8, 2021
Fans of Pokemon will no doubt be falling over themselves to snap up this Pikachu Fragment, designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara for Baccarat. This collectible sits at a little over 11 inches tall and weighs about 8.3kg, which is 18lbs. You can add this one to your collection by visiting the Baccarat site. Reckon this is something you'd want?
Girl rescued after using hand signal popularized by TikTok
A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Asheville, North Carolina, was rescued after she flashed a hand signal from a car on a Kentucky interstate, authorities said. A motorist recognized the distress signal from TikTok. https://t.co/lZcc59Gnnh— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2021
The hand signal, which is a thumb into the palm with the fingers curled down around it, has been popularized on TikTok as a means of alerting others that you are in distress and require help. It's a useful way to call for help without alerting the attacker or whoever is causing the distress. This is quite an incredible story.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Instead of a typical sudoku puzzle, Simon tackles a unique type of puzzle today.
Happy birthday, Halo 2
17 years ago today, we needed a weapon.— Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2021
Happy Birthday, Halo 2! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/zGzjf4sXLs
This iconic title turns 17 years old today. Halo 2 changed online gaming forever, setting in stone practices and features we take for granted today.
Might have to do an article that is nothing but a collection of Cliffy B tweets
This whole "websites gathering a series of dumb tweets about a subject and posting it as a news article" thing can go die in a fire already.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) October 30, 2021
I have no idea why he's so mad about this.
Spongebob is light and fun until it's not
spongebob episodes be silly as hell then have one random shot like this pic.twitter.com/mr7WqmE3wu— kira ~ (@Sadcrib) November 8, 2021
There's a little bit of Ren and Stimpy energy in Spongebob.
James was always cool
November 7, 2021
Twin Peaks is so good.
I'm so ready
This is so good LOOOL pic.twitter.com/kqiJxXPpkW— A BAM WITH NO NATION (@BamOfThePpl) November 1, 2021
Pump it straight into my veins.
Modern problems
We are Crypt OF the NecroDancer, not Crypto (f?) the NecroDancer PLEASE stop messaging us about Crypto 🙃— Crypt of the NecroDancer (@NecroDancerGame) November 1, 2021
Perhaps it's time for an odd spin-off.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! It's getting really hot and humid over here, but he still wants to snuggle and have his pillow forts built.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 9, 2021