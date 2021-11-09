Unity (U) Q3 2021 earnings release reports revenue beat, EPS misses whisper expectations Unity has shared its Q3 earnings report, revealing both impressive and underwhelming numbers.

Unity is the company behind one of gaming’s most popular gaming engines. Today, the company shared it’s Q3 2021 earnings report, where it detailed just how well its business performed over the past few months. In Unity’s (U) Q3 2021 earnings, we see that the company beat revenue expectations, but came in under whisper expectations in regards to earnings-per-share.

The Unity (U) Q3 2021 earnings report was shared to the company’s website on November 9, 2021. It’s here that we learn the company reeled in $286.3 million in revenue over the past quarter, marking a 43% increase from Q3 2020. This is also higher than the company’s expected quarterly revenue of $264.21 million. Unity (U) also stated that its basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.06, which beats Wall Street expectations, but comes in under the whisper number.

“Unity’s strong performance this quarter was driven by innovation in data science, vertical growth and making significant strides in bringing RT3D technologies and tools to as many creators and artists as possible,” said Unity President and CEO John Riccitiello. “And today we are proud to announce our intentions to acquire Weta Digital as we aim to bring their dozens of tools and assets to creators around the world. This sends a powerful message: all types of creators and digital artists can turn to Unity to create rich, interactive content and build experiences regardless of industry.”

Unity's (U) Q3 2021 earnings report shows numbers that both beat and miss expectations in different respects. In addition to the earnings themselves, Unity made a splash when it announced that it would be acquiring Weta Digital, the popular digital effects company for $1.625 billion in cash and stock.