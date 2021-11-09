Among Us update adds new roles, cross-progression, and Cosmicubes Innersloth has revealed a slew of new content coming soon to Among Us.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Among Us defined gaming culture for a good chunk of 2020. In the worst days of the pandemic, Innersloth’s party deception game exploded in popularity, topping charts and dominating the front pages of Twitch and YouTube. Though a lot of that hype has cooled down, Among Us is still one of the more popular multiplayer games out there. Now, it’s getting a shot of new life, as Innersloth has revealed Among Us v2021.11.9, which adds new roles and introduces Cosmicubes to the game.

Innersloth revealed the Among Us v2021.11.9 update in an Emergency Meeting post shared to its website. The update will introduce four new roles to Among Us, which are as follows:

New Crewmate roles

Scientist: Access vitals at any time. Complete tasks to recharge your battery.

Engineer: Can use the vents.

Guardian Angel: Cast a protection shield around the remaining Crewmates.

New Impostor role

Shapeshifter: Disguise yourself by morphing into any other Crewmate.

These roles are intended to add new layers to the Impostor/Crewmate dynamic. Players are also given the freedom to customize these roles, altering their probability, tweaking the way their mechanics work, or disabling them entirely in favor of a classic experience.

Among Us also introduces new cosmetic progression in v2021.11.9 with Cosmicubes. Here is the breakdown of Cosmicubes and how the new currency system will work in the game, as shared by the developers:

Cosmicubes: Special cosmetic cubes that have themed items you unlock via a branching path. These items tend to be more special or detailed. Different Cosmicubes are bought using Beans or Stars, but their contents can only be unlocked by earning Pods through gameplay.

Beans: Resource awarded through normal online gameplay! Use it to redeem cosmetics and some Cosmicubes in the store. Free and very bean shaped.

Stars: This is our Premium Currency resource, bought with cold hard cash. You can buy these in the game and use it to purchase special items and some Cosmicubes.

Pods: Gathered through gameplay IF AND ONLY IF you have a Cosmicube activated. Each Cosmicube has a different type of Pod associated with its contents, and Pods cannot be transferred between Cosmicubes.

XP: Experience given based on playtime – will only be used for character leveling, which provides multiplier bonuses for Beans and Pods earned whenever you gain a new level.

Innersloth hopes that this will give players a sense of progression and something to work towards, while giving them a way to monetize the game without compromising the integrity of the gameplay.

Lastly, Among Us players will soon be able to link their accounts across platforms, taking all of their progression and cosmetics with them. The only exception to this rule is that Stars purchased on the Nintendo Switch will stay on that platform. Players will also be able to start earning achievements on platforms that support them.

Among Us is one of the most popular multiplayer games of the last several years, so it will be interesting to see if players come flocking back to check out the new roles, cosmetics, and account linking features. The Among Us v2021.11.9 update is available now on all platforms.