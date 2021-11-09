ABetterABK gains temporary employee benefits from Activision Blizzard ABetterABK has shared new benefits coming to temporary employees at Activision Blizzard.

ABetterABK was formed following a series of allegations of harassment, mistreatment, and discrimination at Activision Blizzard. Employees of the video game company have used the group to raise awareness and demand better working conditions from leadership at Acti-Blizz. The group has continued to fight for improved working conditions, and has now scored itself a major victory. Activision Blizzard has shared new policies for temporary employees, which features a slew of new benefits.

ABetterABK member Jessica Gonzalez took to Twitter to share an update for the organization’s efforts to improve the work life of employees at Activision Blizzard. “Today ABK workers are celebrating a huge victory for our contract workers,” she said in the post. The tweet features a screenshot of new benefits coming to temporary employees of Acti-Blizz. The full list of changes can be seen in the embed below.

Today ABK workers are celebrating a huge victory for our contract workers. This is a result of collective action and there is more work to do! 🙌🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/PNJCTX0DbX — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 For the Alliance! (@BlizzJess) November 9, 2021

Among the new benefits being implemented for temporary employees is to take paid time off for Thanksgiving and Christmas, a perk previously reserved for full-time employees. Temporary employees are also getting a minimum wage increase, as well as several additional paid holiday days each year. When accusations were coming out against Activision Blizzard’s working conditions, contract workers were among some of the most marginalized at the company.

Members of ABetterBK have been pushing hard to effect change at Activision Blizzard, and today’s news is a direct result of that fight. As Gonzalez states in her tweet, “this is a result of collective action and there is more work to do!” For details on how you can support the workers at Activision Blizzard, be sure to give a follow to @ABetterABK on Twitter. Bookmark our topic page dedicated to ABetterABK for future updates.