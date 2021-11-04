New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 4, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon tackles a pure killer sudoku puzzle. Nothing but cages!

Girls only want one thing

Get yourself a Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum and then you'll find yourself a nice lady.

Do not ponder your orb

You better not be doing it.

Keep the controller secured to your wrist

This ensures you don't accidentally drop it while hitting people.

The Bene Gesserit

This looks incredible.

Surprise Animal Crossing update!

Just trying to enjoy my day and suddenly there it is!

Sometimes the brain does this

WHY YOU NO WRITE GOOD?

Have another Dune image, this time, a meme!

Might be time for another Arrest Development rewatch.

It's the only reliable way to get images to my PC

Seeing images flick up and then disappear is pretty funny.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola