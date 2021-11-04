Evening Reading - November 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Forza Horizon 5 review: Buena Onda
- Darkest Dungeon 2 early access impressions: Hope burns bright
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 review: Becoming godlike
- Elden Ring gameplay preview shows combat, map, and traversal
- Elden Ring physical Collector's Editions revealed
- New World devs give update on character transfers, servers, and in-game economy
- Devolver Digital acquired Dodge Roll, Nerial, & FireFly Studios as it went public
- Universal Display (OLED) Q3 2021 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations
- Bezos' Blue Origin loses NASA SpaceX lunar lander contract lawsuit
- Devolver Digital (DEVO) stock IPO debuts in London, Sony discloses 5% stake
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sells 3.6 million units since launch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
In this episode, Simon tackles a pure killer sudoku puzzle. Nothing but cages!
Girls only want one thing
girls don’t want a boyfriend girls want the $600 dyson cordless stick vacuum pic.twitter.com/sTQy55vDoI— ava wolf (@wownicebuttdude) November 2, 2021
Get yourself a Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum and then you'll find yourself a nice lady.
Do not ponder your orb
November 4, 2021
You better not be doing it.
Keep the controller secured to your wrist
November 3, 2021
This ensures you don't accidentally drop it while hitting people.
The Bene Gesserit
Excited to start sharing some early look dev for the Bene Gesserit created with Patrice Vermette. pic.twitter.com/z4k1EsFfvV— Joseph Cross (@josephacross) November 4, 2021
This looks incredible.
Surprise Animal Crossing update!
Yall having a good night? #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/Wzizp1ZPMf— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 4, 2021
Just trying to enjoy my day and suddenly there it is!
Sometimes the brain does this
My day: pic.twitter.com/pG7FGawnbS— Kevin Gannon (@TheTattooedProf) November 3, 2021
WHY YOU NO WRITE GOOD?
Have another Dune image, this time, a meme!
November 4, 2021
Might be time for another Arrest Development rewatch.
It's the only reliable way to get images to my PC
ah yes my favorite time of year: watching guides writers tweet their Switch screenshots onto the timeline then quietly delete them after they've saved the images— eric van allen (@seamoosi) November 4, 2021
Seeing images flick up and then disappear is pretty funny.
