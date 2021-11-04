Evening Reading - November 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon tackles a pure killer sudoku puzzle. Nothing but cages!

Girls only want one thing

girls don’t want a boyfriend girls want the $600 dyson cordless stick vacuum pic.twitter.com/sTQy55vDoI — ava wolf (@wownicebuttdude) November 2, 2021

Get yourself a Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum and then you'll find yourself a nice lady.

Do not ponder your orb

You better not be doing it.

Keep the controller secured to your wrist

This ensures you don't accidentally drop it while hitting people.

The Bene Gesserit

Excited to start sharing some early look dev for the Bene Gesserit created with Patrice Vermette. pic.twitter.com/z4k1EsFfvV — Joseph Cross (@josephacross) November 4, 2021

This looks incredible.

Surprise Animal Crossing update!

Just trying to enjoy my day and suddenly there it is!

Sometimes the brain does this

WHY YOU NO WRITE GOOD?

Have another Dune image, this time, a meme!

Might be time for another Arrest Development rewatch.

It's the only reliable way to get images to my PC

ah yes my favorite time of year: watching guides writers tweet their Switch screenshots onto the timeline then quietly delete them after they've saved the images — eric van allen (@seamoosi) November 4, 2021

Seeing images flick up and then disappear is pretty funny.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.