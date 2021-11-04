Elden Ring physical Collector's Editions revealed FromSoftware has revealed 2 physical Collector's Editions for upcoming action-RPG Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is one of the highly-anticipated games set to launch in the next few months, as fans of FromSoftware eagerly await the developer’s latest title. We recently got an in-depth look at what we can expect in Elden Ring in a new gameplay preview. It’s here that we learned about the game’s physical Collector’s Editions.

At the end of the Elden Ring gameplay preview, FromSoftware revealed two physical Collector’s Editions for the game. The standard Elden Ring Collector’s Edition features an exclusive steelbook, 40-page hardback art book, digital soundtrack, and a 23 cm statue of Malenia - Blade of Miquella. The Premium Collector’s Edition comes with all of those same items, as well as an official helmet replica of what we see worn by Malenia. Both Collector’s Editions come with a copy of the game and are available for all of the platforms that Elden Ring is available on.

The standard Elden Ring Collector’s Edition costs $189.99 USD and is available for pre-order at retailers that sell video games. The Premium Collector’s Edition costs $299 USD and is exclusive to the Bandai Namco store.

The two Elden Ring Collector’s Editions offer some extra goodies for enthusiastic fans that really want to show off their love for the game. With how much craftsmanship has seemingly gone into putting Elden Ring together, the soundtrack is likely one that fans will want to listen to frequently, and the artbook will allow a more detailed look at some of the insane creature designs featured in the game.

Both Collector's Editions will be available when Elden Ring is released on February 25, 2021.