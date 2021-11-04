Elden Ring gameplay preview shows combat, map, and traversal FromSoftware shows off Elden Ring gameplay with a look at the game's mechanics and systems.

At long last, FromSoftware has given fans the most detailed look yet at the world of Elden Ring. From combat, to world traversal, to items and more, the latest gameplay preview gives us a clear idea of what our time in Elden Ring will look like when the game launches next year.

The roughly 15-minute Elden Ring gameplay preview was shared by FromSoftware to the Bandai Namco YouTube channel this morning. The developers walk us through a series of locations, introducing fans to what they can expect in the action-RPG.

Elden Ring is set in a fantasy world called the Lands Between. In the video, we see the player stop at a Site of Grace, which serves as a resting place. Sometimes, a Site of Grace will send guiding rays of light, which players can choose to follow.

We see combat, as players take on a variety of different enemies across the world. Similar to previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring’s combat has an emphasis on rolls, parrys, and pattern recognition. We see the player anticipate opponents’ moves and react accordingly. We also get a look at the in-game map, which shows off a host of fascinating locations and points of interest.

The influence of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is evident in the gameplay, as that game’s traversal and verticality has made its way to Elden Ring. Stealth is a big aspect, as players can sneak around and avoid enemy detection, as well as leap from great heights and pull off sneak attacks.

We get a look at dungeons, which Elden Ring will have a wide variety of. Players will utilize stealth and strategy to avoid dangerous enemies and large crowds of foes. FromSoftware describes Elden Ring’s dungeons as “Complex and multi-layered,” stating that they can be tackled in a number of different ways. We see a player scaling a rooftop, one dashing through a dark hall with a torch, and one getting surprise back-stabbed by an enemy after turning a corner.

The Elden Ring gameplay preview is the most detailed look we’ve gotten at the game yet. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience it for themselves, as Elden Ring is scheduled to launch in February 2022, and a Closed Network Test is going down this month.