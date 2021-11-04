New World devs give update on character transfers, servers, and in-game economy A new blog post from Amazon Games touches on the ongoing issues plaguing New World.

Amazon Games’ New World had quite the successful release back in September, with record-setting player counts and high viewership online. However, there were certainly some issues that took away from the experience. It’s been over a month since the game launched, and Amazon Games has provided an update on some of the biggest ongoing problems with New World, including servers and economic deflation.

A Dev Blog was shared to the New World website this week, addressing several of the ongoing questions and concerns that players have about the MMOs. This includes character transfers, which was promised by the developers following the launch of New World, which saw servers overcrowded and queue times lasting for several hours. Amazon Gamers is not yet ready to roll out the new feature, but says it’s still committed to allowing players to transfer their created character to another server should they choose to do so.

In the dev post, Amazon Games also details the overall status of the servers in New World, which were the subject of a lot of confusion and frustration at launch.

In an effort to ensure that folks actively playing characters on a server are not competing in queue with new players, we have implemented a Full Server Status to prevent new characters from being created. We monitor the active users on each world and ensure that the Full Server Status continues to be accurate.

One of the more unexpected stories to come out of New World after its launch was the phenomenon in which the in-game economy was suffering from deflation. This is also addressed in the blog post. The following changes are coming in order to help improve the economy in New World:

Reduced Durability lost from PvP deaths by 10%.

Extended housing tax periods from 5 days to 7 days, without increasing taxed amount

Reduced attribute respec coin cost by 60%.

Reduced the quantity of honey gained from apiaries by 50% and the amount of milk from cows by 65%. Honey trees are unaffected by this change. We made this change because the volume of milk and honey in the world is higher than our initial

estimates. The bees and cows are happy about this change.

All Trading Posts will now be linked

New World showed a lot of potential as an MMO, if our Shacknews review is any indication. It will be interesting to follow the game and see how it develops over time.