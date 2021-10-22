PlayStation State of Play to close out October 2021 with third-party showcase Horizon Forbidden West and God of War won't be on the agenda, but Sony is set to show off a number of upcoming third-party games next week.

PlayStation has been pretty semi regular with its release of State of Play presentations as of late. We’ve gotten major reveals like a new Spider-Man game and new details on the likes of God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, and PlayStation is set to keep the reveals coming shortly. Another PlayStation State of Play has been announced, though it won’t have news on the above or other first-party PlayStation titles. This one will be all third-party games only and its coming next week.

Sony announced the October PlayStation State of Play via a PlayStation blog post on October 22, 2021. On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, PlayStation will take to its YouTube and Twitch channels to host the latest State of Play presentation. Those hoping to see more of God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, or the recently revealed Spider-Man 2 or Wolverine games should temper their expectations. This State of Play will be focused entirely on third-party games, which makes sense considering they just had a first-party State of Play at the end of September.

Even without first-party titles in this upcoming PlayStation State of Play, there should be some worthwhile games in there. Previous third-party-focused State of Plays have given us closer looks at much-anticipated games like Sifu, the recently released Lost Judgment, and the upcoming VR title Moss 2. There’s a lot of good games that have gotten showcases in previous State of Plays, so we can likely look forward to seeing even more neat titles coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 during this next one.

Either way, stay tuned as the next PlayStation State of Play goes live on October 27. We’ll be covering all reveals from the event as they happen, right here on Shacknews.