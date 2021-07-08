New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Moss: Book 2 announced for PSVR at Sony State of Play

The sequel to Moss is currently in development for PSVR.
Donovan Erskine
During the July 8 Sony State of Play, we got an announcement trailer for Moss: Book 2, the upcoming sequel to the VR adventure game. The game is currently in development for PSVR.

Sony announced Moss: Book 2 to start off the latest State of Play. We got a reveal trailer, showing us the beloved rodent protagonist back in action. We also see a number of the new locations that will be explored and enemies that will be fought when the game launches. Once again developed by Polyarc games, Moss: Book 2 will pick up where the last game left off.

Moss: Book 2 will release exclusively on PSVR. Interestingly enough, Sony didn’t talk about the next iteration of its PSVR platform, so it’s currently unclear if the game will come to PSVR for PlayStation 4, or if it will be an exclusive release for the eventual PS5 rendition of PSVR. The game has also not been given a release window.

Moss: Book 2 was announced during the July 8 State of Play, and is the next title from Polyarc Games. The original Moss launched back in 2018 and had some warm receptions, including a positive review here at Shacknews. Moss: Book 2 is coming exclusively to PSVR, but is yet to receive a release window. For more news out of today’s State of Play, Shacknews has you covered.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

