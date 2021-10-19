New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 19, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Send Loop Daddy some of your energy

Marc Rebillet has gotten himself into a spot of bother. We're all wishing him a quick recovery! Stay strong mate!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on a spooky Halloween-themed sudoku today.

How the Flood outbreak happened on Delta Halo

I wrote recently about how Zeta Halo is the most mysterious Halo in the array, but there are plenty of unsolved mysteries about the ring from Halo 2.

Don't touch it

I sense something horrific.

Part of me wants an OG grey PC case

Remember waiting until Windows told you it was okay to turn off your computer?

Time to get serious about your social media usage

Learn from the pros.

The original Xbox almost looked like this

Looks like it would be a similar size to the PS5.

What have you got your eye on this February?

Elden Ring and Destiny 2 in one month is going to be rough!

Never underestimate the power of water

Mate got absolutely knocked.

NFTs are totally a scam

Who actually has the one ring?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

