Evening Reading - October 19, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Send Loop Daddy some of your energy
The @marcrebillet shows on Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Brooklyn Steel are postponed due to an injury. Please hold onto your tickets as we are diligently working to find new dates. All tickets will be honored.— Brooklyn Steel (@brooklynsteel) October 20, 2021
Marc Rebillet has gotten himself into a spot of bother. We're all wishing him a quick recovery! Stay strong mate!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes on a spooky Halloween-themed sudoku today.
How the Flood outbreak happened on Delta Halo
I wrote recently about how Zeta Halo is the most mysterious Halo in the array, but there are plenty of unsolved mysteries about the ring from Halo 2.
Don't touch it
What does this mean pic.twitter.com/3agpF3qrYZ— Chile Man 🌶 (@oscargodson) October 17, 2021
I sense something horrific.
Part of me wants an OG grey PC case
October 18, 2021
Remember waiting until Windows told you it was okay to turn off your computer?
Time to get serious about your social media usage
I have an excel spreadsheet where for every one of my tweets I document every single follower I have who didn’t like it— Scary Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) October 18, 2021
Learn from the pros.
The original Xbox almost looked like this
"Look dude, A #Prototype @Xbox!"@Microsoft @SeamusBlackley @XboxP3 #Xbox20 #Xbox #Gaming pic.twitter.com/ao1KuqAi7m— Andres Bravo #Spooktober2021 (@andresbravo900) October 19, 2021
Looks like it would be a similar size to the PS5.
What have you got your eye on this February?
February 2022 is stacked 🤯:— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 18, 2021
Feb 4: Dying Light 2
Feb 18: Horizon Forbidden West
Feb 22: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Feb 22: The King of Fighters XV
Feb 22: SIFU
Feb 25: Saints Row
Feb 25: Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/KEx0hyujw6
Elden Ring and Destiny 2 in one month is going to be rough!
Never underestimate the power of water
October 19, 2021
Mate got absolutely knocked.
NFTs are totally a scam
October 19, 2021
Who actually has the one ring?
