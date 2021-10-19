Evening Reading - October 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Send Loop Daddy some of your energy

The @marcrebillet shows on Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Brooklyn Steel are postponed due to an injury. Please hold onto your tickets as we are diligently working to find new dates. All tickets will be honored. — Brooklyn Steel (@brooklynsteel) October 20, 2021

Marc Rebillet has gotten himself into a spot of bother. We're all wishing him a quick recovery! Stay strong mate!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on a spooky Halloween-themed sudoku today.

How the Flood outbreak happened on Delta Halo

I wrote recently about how Zeta Halo is the most mysterious Halo in the array, but there are plenty of unsolved mysteries about the ring from Halo 2.

Don't touch it

What does this mean pic.twitter.com/3agpF3qrYZ — Chile Man 🌶 (@oscargodson) October 17, 2021

I sense something horrific.

Part of me wants an OG grey PC case

Remember waiting until Windows told you it was okay to turn off your computer?

Time to get serious about your social media usage

I have an excel spreadsheet where for every one of my tweets I document every single follower I have who didn’t like it — Scary Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) October 18, 2021

Learn from the pros.

The original Xbox almost looked like this

Looks like it would be a similar size to the PS5.

What have you got your eye on this February?

February 2022 is stacked 🤯:



Feb 4: Dying Light 2

Feb 18: Horizon Forbidden West

Feb 22: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Feb 22: The King of Fighters XV

Feb 22: SIFU

Feb 25: Saints Row

Feb 25: Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/KEx0hyujw6 — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 18, 2021

Elden Ring and Destiny 2 in one month is going to be rough!

Never underestimate the power of water

Mate got absolutely knocked.

NFTs are totally a scam

pic.twitter.com/DwrgxoVB4y — androolloyd - yet another cat on the internet🦇 🔊 (@androolloyd) October 19, 2021

Who actually has the one ring?

