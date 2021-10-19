Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pre-order guide Here's how you can secure a pre-order for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Google Pixel 6 is the latest in the line of smartphones from one of the world’s biggest companies. In addition to the standard Pixel 6, there’s the Pixel 6 Pro, which boasts some advanced features for the enthusiasts out there. The phones are set to launch this fall, and will likely be in high demand once they’re available. Let’s look at how you can pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

How to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Google 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available now for pre-order on the Google website. The Pixel 6 starts at $599 USD and comes in three colors: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black. The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 and comes in Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny, as well as Stormy Black. Both phones will be released on October 28, 2021, so they will likely ship a couple of days prior in order to arrive on release day.

When customizing your order, prices will rise if you decide to go for bigger storage options. The Pixel 6 comes in 128GB and 256 GB storage options. The Pixel 6 Pro includes those storage choices, as well as a 512 GB option. Users can then decide if they want to pay extra for protection on the phone, just in case the device gets damaged. In addition to paying for the phones in cash, users can also opt for a payment plan option. Depending on your carrier, payment plan options may vary.

That’s how you can pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. To reiterate, the phones may be in high demand, so be sure to act fast if you’re hoping to score one soon. For more on the new Google Pixel 6, stick with us here on Shacknews.