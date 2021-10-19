Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration set for November Microsoft will celebrate 20 years of Xbox with a special livestream event next month.

2021 marks 20 years since the first Xbox was released, marking the beginning of a new era for Microsoft and the gaming industry. In the years since, the Xbox brand has seen quite the evolution. A lot has happened this year in honor of the occasion, and we’ve just learned about another event that’s happening soon. Microsoft will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Xbox in style with a special Celebration broadcast in November.

Microsoft announced the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration in a post to Xbox Wire. The event will take place on November 15, which is the exact date that the Xbox launched in North America back in 2001. Starting at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, Microsoft will celebrate Xbox as well as Halo - which shares the same birthday as the console it launched alongside - with a look back on everything that’s happened over the last 20 years.

We’ve been hard at work to deliver three months of back-to-back game launches. And while we hope you’ll join us in celebrating 20 years of Xbox history, know that we’re hard at work on the road ahead and what’s to come in the next 20 years. It’s worth mentioning that Microsoft has clarified that there will be no new game announcements during the Anniversary Celebration. This is not a gaming showcase or keynote, rather a celebration of Xbox and its fans. That said, there’s probably a fair possibility that we will see some footage of Halo Infinite, which will be less than a month out from its release date by then. Microsoft has been doing a lot to celebrate the anniversary of Xbox this year, including a collaboration with Adidas for some sneakers inspired by past consoles. It’s all been leading up to the 20th Anniversary Celebration on November 15.