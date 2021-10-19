Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration set for November

2021 marks 20 years since the first Xbox was released, marking the beginning of a new era for Microsoft and the gaming industry. In the years since, the Xbox brand has seen quite the evolution. A lot has happened this year in honor of the occasion, and we’ve just learned about another event that’s happening soon. Microsoft will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Xbox in style with a special Celebration broadcast in November.
Microsoft announced the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration in a post to Xbox Wire. The event will take place on November 15, which is the exact date that the Xbox launched in North America back in 2001. Starting at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, Microsoft will celebrate Xbox as well as Halo - which shares the same birthday as the console it launched alongside - with a look back on everything that’s happened over the last 20 years.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_