Watch the 'Unleashed' Apple Special Event here Here's how you can watch the October 18 Apple Special Event.

It was only a month ago that Apple revealed the iPhone 13 as well as a host of other products at its September showcase, but the tech company isn’t done just yet. Today, Tim Cook and other leads at Apple will take the stage once again, to talk about more of the company’s products and services that weren’t featured at September’s event. With devices like the MacBook Pro and Generation 3 AirPods hitting the rumor mill it’s surely one you won’t want to miss. Let’s look at how you can watch the “Unleashed” Apple Special Event.

Watch the ‘Unleashed’ Apple Special Event here

Today’s Apple Event, nicknamed “Unleashed,” will take place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s website, as well as on the company’s YouTube channel. If you’re interested in seeing the showcase, make sure you’re there at the beginning, as Apple usually doesn’t offer ways to scrub back until the broadcast has concluded.

We have no confirmation on what products and services will be shown during the event, as Apple likes to keep that information under wraps until the showcase begins. That said, some rumors, as well as past patterns from the company do give us a hint as to what to expect from the Apple Special Event. Many believe that we’ll see the newest iteration of the MacBook Pro, possibly with a fancy new chip as well. It’s also a likely bet that we may hear about the Generation 3 AirPods, as those are about due for an upgrade.

That’s how you can watch the “Unleashed” Apple Special Event, which is taking place today. If you aren’t able to catch the stream, no worries, as we’ll be covering all of its news over on our topic page dedicated to Apple.