What to expect from the October 18 Apple Special Event From a new MacBook Pro to AirPods, here's everything we might see at the October 18 Apple Special Event.

Apple recently announced that it would be holding a Special Event on October 18, 2021. This comes just a month after the company’s last event, where it revealed the iPhone 13, among other things. Though it hasn’t been confirmed exactly what products will be revealed, we’ve got some ideas. Let’s dive into what we might see at the October 18 Apple Special Event.

Here are the products that we expect to see revealed at the October 18 Apple Special Event, based on rumors, as well as the company’s past behavior.

New MacBook Pros

Rumors about a new iteration of the MacBook Pro had been going on all year long. The product was notably absent from Apple’s September event, only fueling speculation that we’ll see it during the upcoming showcase. The New MacBook Pros are rumored to be 14 and 16 inches and will feature a new chip, according to Macworld.

Generation 3 AirPods

Apple is roughly due for a new iteration of the AirPods, looking at the company’s history. It’s been two years since the Generation 2 AirPods were announced, and the original device was revealed three years before that. It’s likely that we’ll see the Generation 3 AirPods announced with a slight redesign and potentially some new features.

New Mac Mini

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is set to unveil a new version of the new Mac Mini during its October Special Event. The selling point behind these new devices would be that they feature the rumored M1X chip. It’s also rumored that the same chip will be used in the MacBook Pro.

Those are the announcements that we’re most likely to get during the October Apple Special Event. There’s also been light rumors about a new iPad Air and Mac Pro, but it’s not likely we will see them next week.