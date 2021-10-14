New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - October 14, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku that makes a solver program freak out, apparently!

Ed Fries shares some more Xbox merch

I would love a big ol' beach towel with the OG Xbox branding.

Reporting while skateboarding?

This bloke is too cool for school.

Halo's competitive mode settings have been revealed

BR starts and no radar is excellent.

Some bling for your crocs

Do the shoes match the back of the truck?

This is a niche one for the LASO fans out there

Patching the prison skip in Gravemind is just diabolical.

Caught while venting

Among Us is so damn good.

Name a more iconic setup

More tech needs to be transparent.

Share knowledge

Everyone wins when we're all learning.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely nap. Have a wonderful evening!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola