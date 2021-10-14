Evening Reading - October 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku that makes a solver program freak out, apparently!

Ed Fries shares some more Xbox merch

An Xbox beach towel and water bottle. About one month to go until the original Xbox launch date of November 15th, 2001. #xbox20 #xbox #ogxbox pic.twitter.com/HuEwmlZD5E — Ed Fries (@Ed_Fries) October 14, 2021

I would love a big ol' beach towel with the OG Xbox branding.

Reporting while skateboarding?

Literally the coolest news segment I have ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/umoxopacxE — Her Royal Pumking (@alibakes) October 14, 2021

This bloke is too cool for school.

Halo's competitive mode settings have been revealed

✅BR75 starts

✅Motion Tracker disabled

✅Grenade Hitmarkers disabled

✅Slayer, CTF, Strongholds, and Oddball.



Presenting the Ranked / Competitive gameplay settings for Halo Infinite!



Full gameplay: https://t.co/t14toPsMD3

Designer interviews: https://t.co/ivgGRsveTo pic.twitter.com/RKD1CutTgi — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) October 14, 2021

BR starts and no radar is excellent.

Some bling for your crocs

Do the shoes match the back of the truck?

This is a niche one for the LASO fans out there

Hey @HaloCompletion they patched out the prison skip for Halo 2 Gravemind. You got any suggestions on how to beat it now? Because doing it legit is just not going to happen.



Please save us — My friends call me Dick (@MrRichieTickle) October 15, 2021

Patching the prison skip in Gravemind is just diabolical.

Caught while venting

Among Us is so damn good.

Name a more iconic setup

Green Transparent TV with Donkey Kong 64 on Green Transparent Nintendo 64 Console and Controller#Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/9syvijcZW3 — Greg Bruhl (@GregBruhl3) October 13, 2021

More tech needs to be transparent.

Share knowledge

students are starting to steal each other's notes with iOS 15 and it's... kind of genius pic.twitter.com/klE992DuBn — juan (@juanbuis) October 14, 2021

Everyone wins when we're all learning.

