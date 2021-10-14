Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone revealed in new trailer One of Battlefield 2042's three primary modes, Hazard Zone tasks squads with retrieving sensitive data from fallen satellites while battling AI enemies and human-controlled enemy squads.

Earlier today, EA and DICE formally unveiled the newest game mode for the upcoming Battlefield 2042, dubbed Hazard Zone. This new mode looks to mix up elements seen in titles like Escape From Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown. Player squads will battle it out with up to seven additional enemy squads and a host of AI-controlled combatants in an attempt to secure sensitive data from crashed satellites. The studio prepared an all-new trailer to offer fans a glimpse at Hazard Zone ahead of Battlefield 2042’s launch in November.

The official synopsis from EA explains the setup for Hazard Zone:

In the year 2040, a worldwide event known as The Blackout has caused over 70% of satellites in orbit to malfunction and fall into the atmosphere. Communication, navigation, and surveillance were crippled, bringing an already tenuous relationship between the US and Russia to the edge of war. In response, both countries have begun to use satellites equipped with capsules containing radiation-hardened Data Drives to collect important intelligence throughout the world. These capsules are dropped down into US/RUS-controlled territories for the Occupying Forces to secure.

Hazard Zone will support up to 24 total players on PS4 and Xbox One consoles. PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X owners will be able to participate in matches with up to 32 total combatants. Each squad must select a set of four unique operators before deployment into the field of battle. There are no respawns and any squad that fails to extract receives no reward.

Upon successful extraction with the satellite data, quads will earn Dark Market Credits. These credits are used between rounds to purchase specialized weapons, attachments, and passive boosts known as Tactical Upgrades. The passives include bonuses such as faster weapon swaps, increased carrying capacity, teammate revives, and more. There will be more than twenty Tactical Upgrades at launch with the possibility for more in the future.

EA and DICE will be sharing more details on Hazard Zone as the Battlefield 2042 launch approaches. In the meantime, keep checking in with us here at Shacknews for all the latest on the biggest game releases of the upcoming holiday season.