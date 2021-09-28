New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 28, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
6

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Up first is a video of Simon tackling what looks like a truly horrific sudoku. With a runtime of over an hour, you can bet this one will be a challenge.

Halo Infinite has some slick reload animations

You love to see contextual changes to small things in games.

Mark Brown is making a game

In this update, he discusses the engine he'll be using to make his game.

A new season of Dexter is almost here

Are you excited to see Michael C. Hall reprise his role?

It's getting to be summer in Australia

I'm not looking forward to being too warm.

The look of resignation

He has accepted his fate.

Glasses everywhere

I hadn't noticed this before.

King of the Hill screens

This was a pretty great episode. It's wild to think of the topics this show touched on. Reckon people would be okay with this now?

An iconic problem all Destiny players will experience

Gotta love something ricocheting and wiping your team.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a favorite photo of Rad of mine. He loves being all curled up. My little ginger croissant.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola