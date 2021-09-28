Evening Reading - September 28, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Up first is a video of Simon tackling what looks like a truly horrific sudoku. With a runtime of over an hour, you can bet this one will be a challenge.

Halo Infinite has some slick reload animations

You love to see contextual changes to small things in games.

Mark Brown is making a game

In this update, he discusses the engine he'll be using to make his game.

A new season of Dexter is almost here

Are you excited to see Michael C. Hall reprise his role?

It's getting to be summer in Australia

I do not want to be warm I want to be cold and then made warm by a blanket why is this difficult to understand — feminist next door (@emrazz) September 26, 2021

I'm not looking forward to being too warm.

The look of resignation

He has accepted his fate.

Glasses everywhere

I hadn't noticed this before.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/2Z9noK0ekj — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) September 28, 2021

This was a pretty great episode. It's wild to think of the topics this show touched on. Reckon people would be okay with this now?

An iconic problem all Destiny players will experience

The worst shield bounce pic.twitter.com/ZYbvRvcq8p — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) September 28, 2021

Gotta love something ricocheting and wiping your team.

Here's a favorite photo of Rad of mine. He loves being all curled up. My little ginger croissant.

