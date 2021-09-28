Amazon Devices & Services September 2021 event: All product reveals Amazon repped robots, thermostats, drones, and new ways to pre-purchase its most cutting edge projects. Find it all gathered here.

With Apple and other tech companies going out of their way to show off their major new generations of technology as of late, Amazon also stepped up to the plate to deliver a similar presentation. The September 2021 Devices and Services event showed a wealth of products and technology in the works from Amazon. If you missed out on the reveals, don’t worry. We’ve gathered every product reveal from the Amazon Devices and Services event right here for your convenience.

Amazon Devices & Services September 2021 event

Amazon’s Devices and Services presentation took place on September 28, 2021, as shared on its website. Though the initial presentation was shown only to select international press, it is now available for all to see and you can view it above in its entirety. Below, you will find all of the major reveals during the event.

Amazon Astro

A headliner of the show, Amazon’s Astro is a home assistant robot. It is Alexa-enabled, features Ring technology to map out and monitor your home and can engage in all sorts of other functionality and interactivity with its Echo smart display. It will be available through Amazon Day 1 Editions starting at $999 USD if you receive an invite to pre-order.

Ring Always Home Camera Drone

An innovation from the Ring Security company in home safety, the Ring Always Home Camera is a flying drone meant to replace a network of home cameras with just one flying drone. A price was not revealed, but this will also be part of Amazon’s Day 1 Editions program for invite-only pre-orders when they become available.

Amazon Glow

The Amazon Glow is a connectivity platform for children. When it comes to both the pandemic and long-distance families, it can be difficult to connect with children on a regular video call. The Glow offers both a video screen and a projector mat that allows interactive activities such as reading, drawing, puzzles, and plenty of other fun as you talk with loved ones face to face on the 8-inch display. It will be part of the Amazon Day 1 Editions program via invite-only pre-orders at a starting price of $249 USD.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon has partnered with Honeywell to jump into the realm of HVAC smart control. The Amazon Smart Thermostat operates on a C-Wire power adaptor and will connect to most HVAC systems for either direct or app-controlled temperature control in your home. You can even program in automatic settings to save energy or always be at your most comfy during any given time of day. It will debut on November 4 at a mere $59.99 USD without the C-Wire or $74.99 for a package bundled with the C-Wire.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 is an upgrade to much of Amazon’s Echo smart display technology so far. With a 15.6-inch full HD display, it’s built to be mounted to a wall in landscape or portrait orientation, allowing it to act as your interactive electronic bulletin board in your home. You can also use it to stream TV, including apps like Netflix and Hulu. It’s Alexa-enabled meaning you can use it in all the way Alexa is used, including monitoring your home for doorbell rings or other programmable instances. It will start at $250 USD when it becomes available, but the Echo Show 15 doesn’t quite have a release date yet.

New Halo Fitness Tracker update

The Halo fitness tracker smartband is Amazon’s answer to the FitBit and Apple Watch. It already hosted a multitude of services, but the latest upgrade to it will bring in all the more goods for anyone trying to keep in shape. Halo Fitness, a studio workout service, and Halo Nutrition, featuring over 500 recipes from Amazon-owned partners like Whole Foods, are just a couple features serving to make this a better electronic fitness tracker and assistant than ever before, and the new Halo Fitness Tracker should arrive before the holidays at a reasonable $80 USD.

Ring Alarm Pro

In 2019, the Amazon company acquired internet technology company Eero and it’s already begun utilizing the company’s work in its latest products. The Ring Alarm Pro is a smart home security monitoring system that doubles as a Wi-Fi 6 router. For $250 USD, you’ll be able to pick up the base system, and for $50 more, you’ll get a range extender, alarm keypad, motion detector, and sensors for windows and doors. The monitoring system can store up to 47 hours of video data on a 64GB micro SD card, or you can invest in a Ring Protect subscription plan at $200 a year or $20 a month for professional monitoring and back up internet on all Ring devices.

Blink Video Doorbell

In addition to Ring, Amazon has also acquired the Blink smart home security company and the Blink Video Doorbell is the first video doorbell product of that partnership. It features 1080p HD video, day and night focus, two-way audio, two years of battery life without wiring, and alerts sent to your phone. It will debut at $50 USD by itself. Blink and Amazon also revealed an LED floodlight and solar panel which are compatible with the Video Doorbell. All three products will be available on October 21 and are available for pre-order now.

That covers all of the major announcements from Amazons Products & Services presentation this September. Be sure to check out our further Amazon technology coverage and stay tuned for further updates.